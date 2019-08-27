Bees Begin Big Seven-Game Road Trip With One-Run Victory Over Rockers

(High Point, NC) - The New Britain Bees (20-23, 55-57) defeated the High Point Rockers (24-22, 65-51) 5-4 at BB&T Point on Tuesday evening in the opener of a three-game midweek series in the Tar Heel State.

New Britain starting pitcher Rainy Lara (6-10) earned the win after allowing three runs on five hits (two home runs) in five and one-third innings of work, walking three while striking out four. High Point starting pitcher Dominic DeMasi (7-3) was tagged with the loss, surrendering five runs on six hits (one home run) across six innings on the mound, walking and striking out three. Jim Fuller retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth for his team-leading 17th save of the season.

New Britain jumped out in front 2-0 versus DeMasi four batters into the ballgame when cleanup man Mike Carp launched a two-run home run to right field that scored Ryan Jackson in front of him as the Bees designated hitter went yard for the third time in a Hardware City uniform. The Bees made it 3-0 in their favor one inning later thanks to a two-out run-scoring single to right centerfield produced by Zach Collier that allowed Logan Moore to cross the plate after he doubled to the opposite-field in left right before Collier's plate appearance. The visitors went ahead 4-2 in the sixth courtesy of a Jonathan Galvez RBI fielder's choice that enabled Jason Rogers to hustle down the line from third who singled with one away and advanced two bases when Carp followed with a base hit of his own to right. The Bees added a king-sized insurance run in the seventh for a 5-3 cushion when Moore collected his second two-base hit of the night, driving in Ozzie Martinez as the New Britain infielder began the rally with a leadoff free pass and moved up into scoring position by way of his third stolen base of the campaign. Richie Shaffer's 20th home run of the year to right field against Brady Dragmire got the Rockers to within a single run for the third time in the contest at 5-4 but no comeback was in the cards as Fuller fired a clean ninth frame and put the game to bed by inducing Stephen Cardullo to pop out to Rogers at first as the boys from the Hardware City won their fourth consecutive game over the rookie members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball while also upping their 2019 record to 10-4 against High Point in the process. Carp and Moore had a pair of hits each en route to the victory.

The Bees return New Britain Stadium on Monday, September 2nd when they welcome in the Somerset Patriots to the Nutmeg State in a battle between Liberty Division foes. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 P.M. It's a special Labor Day matinee game in the Hardware City, so spend it with the Bees as part of a Dollar Monday! Field Box tickets and Martin Rosol Hot Dogs are just ONE DOLLAR EACH!

