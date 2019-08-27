Blue Crabs Blanked

Central Islip, NY - Following back-to-back heart breaking days for Southern Maryland, the heat didn't cease as the longest road trip of the season rolled on. The Blue Crabs dropped game two of a four game set with the Long Island Ducks by a score of 5-0.

The Ducks struck with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. The first run was knocked home by the former Baltimore Oriole, Lew Ford on a groundout. A Kyle Simon (4-10) wild pitch brought in one more before Hector Sanchez finished the trio with a sacrifice fly.

Long Island tacked on one more in the fifth, and another tried to come around and score. Rubi Silva's major league arm was shown off once again as he canned Sanchez at the dish to keep the score at 4-0.

Southern Maryland threatened with a pair of base runners in both the sixth and eighth innings, but every time the squad was on the verge of an offensive breakthrough, it slipped through the cracks.

The Ducks added another in the seventh, and the second game of the series slipped through the cracks as well, as Long Island took game two, 5-0.

The Blue Crabs will return home Friday August 30th for the series opener of a four game set with the York Revolution, with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch with game two of a double header to follow.

