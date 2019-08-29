Nash Sets Revs'single-Season HR Record in Big Win over Skeeters

(York, Pa.): Telvin Nash made franchise history as the York Revolution claimed a huge victory in the series finale, 6-4 over the Sugar Land Skeeters on Thursday night at PeoplesBank Park. Taking three of four in the series, the Revs increase their lead to a season-high-tying 3.0 games for first place in the Freedom Division, heading out on a week-long road trip that begins at Southern Maryland on Friday night. Sugar Land got off to a quick start in the top of the first as Albert Cordero lined a solo home run over the Arch Nemesis in left off of York starter Josh Smoker to give the Skeeters a 1-0 lead.

Sugar Land tacked on another run in the top of the second courtesy of an Anthony Giansanti sac fly, moving the lead to 2-0.

The Revs offense answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame. Melky Mesa led off the inning with a double to deep center off of Skeeters starter Chase De Jong and advanced to third on a balk. Angelys Nina drove a sacrifice fly to deep right field to plate the run and cut the lead to 2-1.

After Smoker worked a scoreless top of the third inning, the Revs took the lead as Nash made history in the bottom half. Welington Dotel slapped a one-out single to right to give the Revs their first base runner of the inning. Nash followed by smashing his 35th home run of the season to deep left-center field, breaking the Revs' single-season home run record previously held by Chris Nowak (2012) to put York ahead 3-2. Isaias Tejeda followed with a solo home run to left to extend the lead to 4-2.

The lead wouldn't last long as Sugar Land tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the fourth thanks to a pair of RBI singles from Jason Martinson and Rico Noel.

After reliever Joe Jones worked a scoreless top of the fifth, the back and forth battle continued into the bottom of the frame. Nash lined a one-out single to left to set the table in the home fifth. Tejeda wasted no time in breaking the tie as he drove a two-run home run to deep center field, his 20th of the season and second of the game to give York the 6-4 lead.

Jones (1-0) worked a 1-2-3 top of the sixth to give him two scoreless frames on the night, ultimately earning the victory.

Robert Carson entered the game in the top of the seventh and tossed a perfect inning.

Fresh off a scoreless outing the night before, Josh Judy worked a perfect eighth inning to earn his team-high 15th hold as Revs relievers combined to retire 12 consecutive batters.

In the ninth, it was Jameson McGrane who was called upon to slam the door. McGrane allowed just a walk and a single en route to a scoreless inning, earning him his 18th save in as many opportunities.

Notes: York has won four of its last five overall and five of its last six at home. York holds a 3.0-game lead for first for the first time since August 3-4. Nash's 35 home runs are tied for fifth-most in a season in league history (Newark's Jimmy Hurst, 2002) and are the most in the league since 2005 (Nashua's Brian Becker-41). Nash's two RBI vault him into the Revs' top 10 for a single season, now tied for seventh with 87 on the year (Jose Herrera, 2010); he is now 20 away from Nowak's club record for a season (107 RBI in 2012). Nash and Tejeda went back-to-back for the fifth time this season, all since July 12, accounting for half of the Revs' back-to-back homers on the year. Tejeda's two-homer game is his third of the season, one shy of a Revs single-season record (four by Nowak in 2012) and joining Nash as the first two players to total three multi-homer games in a season since Chad Tracy did it in 2014. Tejeda has hit all 20 of his home runs in just 48 games since July 3 and is now tied for third in the league in that category. Dotel (2-for-5) is now batting .548 (17-for-31) on a seven-game hitting streak. McGrane's 18 saves are tied for fifth most in a season in team history (Michael Nix, 2011) and are tied with Nix for ninth-most all-time in a Revs career. The Revs and Blue Crabs play a twi-night doubleheader on Friday with two seven-inning games beginning at 5 p.m. in Waldorf, MD. The first game counts toward the first half standings as a makeup from a rainout on July 4 while the nightcap is a second half contest. York righty Ricky Eusebio (0-2, 5.91) faces Southern Maryland right-hander Ryan Chaffee (2-4, 5.89) in the opener, with Revs righty Mitch Atkins (9-4, 2.89) going up against Crabs lefty Tommy Thorpe (2-6, 6.33) in game two. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 4:55 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

