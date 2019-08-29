Skeeters Re-Sign Former Major League RHP Felipe Paulino

August 29, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that they've re-signed former Major Leaguer and the franchise's single-season saves leader, Felipe Paulino.

Paulino was one of 16 Skeeters to have his contract purchased this season when the Houston Astros purchased his contract in June and assigned him to Triple-A Round Rock. Paulino made 22 appearances with Triple-A Round Rock, collecting seven saves and striking out 22 batters in 20 2/3 innings of work.

The 35-year-old native of Los Teques, Venezuela, returned to the Astros after making his Major League debut with them in 2007 and appearing with them from 2009-10 as well. He was 6-21 with a 5.83 ERA in 47 games (34 starts) in his Astros career.

Paulino set the Skeeters single-season record and led the Atlantic League with 33 saves in 2018. He was selected as a Mid-Season and Post-Season Atlantic League All-Star. Through 22 appearances this season, Paulino was 2-0 with a 1.96 ERA and was second in the league with 14 saves at the time his contract was purchased. His 33 strikeouts were also the most of any Atlantic League reliever at the time.

Paulino first joined the Skeeters in 2017 and his 63 career saves are second-most in Skeeters history, trailing former Major League right-hander Gary Majewski (72).

The Houston Astros originally signed Paulino in July 2001 as an amateur free agent from Venezuela. Paulino has also appeared at the Major League level with the Colorado Rockies (2011), Kansas City Royals (2011-12) and Chicago White Sox (2014). He's 13-34 with a 5.22 ERA in 97 games at the Major League level (403.2 IP).

Prior to 2019, Paulino last appeared at the affiliated level in 2016 with Triple-A Columbus (Cleveland Indians). Through 16 professional seasons, Paulino is 60-100 with a 4.63 ERA and 87 saves in 479 career appearances (191 starts), spanning 1,287 innings pitched.

The Skeeters have clinched a 2019 postseason berth and have chosen "Come and Take It" as their postseason theme, in honor of the Battle of Gonzales. Playoff tickets are on sale and people can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/playoffs to purchase tickets or for more information on playoff promotions and ticket packages

All Skeeters home games can be streamed live on the Skeeters Youtube page or can be listened to live by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com

Visit SugarLandSkeeters.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) for all the latest team news and the latest on events to be hosted at Constellation Field.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.