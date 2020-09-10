Nailers Sign Chad Duchesne

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their tenth player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Chad Duchesne to an ECHL contract.

Duchesne, 25, was originally acquired by the Nailers in June to complete a future considerations trade that originally sent forward Cedric Lacroix to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Chad spent each of his first four pro seasons in Greenville, and saw a big jump in his offensive numbers during his two most recent campaigns. Last season, he was tied for the lead in defensive scoring on the Swamp Rabbits, as he racked up 18 points in 59 games. Over the course of his four years, he has amassed six goals, 42 assists, and 48 points in 237 games.

"Chad is a proven defender at the ECHL level," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "He is a heart and soul type player with a great compete level."

Prior to turning pro, the Inverary, Ontario native played two seasons of junior hockey with the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs. Duchesne notched 44 points in 124 career games with the Frontenacs, including a 32-point campaign as a 20-year old, as the Frontenacs topped the East Division. Chad also posted 25 points in one season with the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede.

"The direction that Mark French and Derek Army are bringing the team is great for the organization, and I'm excited to be part of it," Duchesne said. "I pride myself on doing whatever it takes to win. I have a defense first mentality, but I can also help out offensively."

