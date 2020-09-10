K-Wings Rookie of the Year Returns

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that defenseman Ian Edmondson re-signed with the team for a second season in 2020-21.

Edmondson, 25, completed a strong rookie season in Kalamazoo, where he totaled 20 points (4 goals, 16 assists) in 54 games in 2019-20. The Toronto, Ontario native also led the team with a plus-13 rating and was named the K-Wings' Rookie of the Year. Edmondson also participated in the Utica Comets' American Hockey League training camp last fall.

"Ian kept improving throughout last season," said K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland. "He had 17 points in the second half of the season, without any real power play time. He is very consistent, and makes the simple play night in and night out."

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defenseman previously skated in 10 games with the Wichita Thunder following a four-year college career at Canisius College from 2015-2019. Edmondson helped the Golden Griffins win the regular season Atlantic Hockey Association conference title as a sophomore in 2016-17 and finished his time at Canisius with 34 points (4 goals, 30 assists) in 122 games.

The ECHL announced earlier this off-season that the 2020-21 hockey season will be delayed with an anticipated start date of Dec. 4, 2020. The league still plans on completing a 72-game regular season. More information regarding an updated schedule will be announced accordingly at a later date.

Stay tuned for more news and player signings as the 2020-21 Kalamazoo Wings roster takes shape, by heading to kwings.com.

