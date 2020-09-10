Fuel Add Forward Colton Leiter

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have signed forward Colton Leiter to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season

Leiter, 24, signs with Indy after finishing his collegiate carer with the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Skating in 137 NCAA games over four seasons with the Nanooks, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound forward earned 28 goals, 35 assists and 146 penalty minutes.

Prior to his college career, the native of Edmonton, Alberta played three years for the Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). Appearing in 139 games with Spruce Grove, Leiter put together 37 goals and 49 assists, helping the team to back to back AJHL Championships in 2014 and 2015.

With the signing of Leiter, the Fuel have eight forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender signed for the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

