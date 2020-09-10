Worcester Railers HC Sign Rookie Defenseman Nicolas Luka for 2020-21 Season

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed rookie defenseman Nicolas Luka (@nlukes63) to an ECHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Nicolas Luka is entering his rookie season after spending the last four years at American International College (AIC) accumulating where he accumulated 42 points (seven goals, 35 assists) along with 72 penalty minutes in 135 career games. The 5-foot-11, 175lb defenseman was an assistant alternate captain this past year during his senior season,totaling eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 30 games. Prior to his time at AIC, the 25-year-old played two seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Coulee Region Chill,registering 52 points (10 goals, 42 assists) in 112 games. During both the 2014-15 and 2015-16 season, the Bartlett, IL native was named to the NAHL All-Midwest Division Team.

"I'm very happy and humbled that Nico chose Worcester to start his pro hockey career," Cunniff said."During his strong four years at AIC, Nico improved each season and was voted top defensive player for the Yellow Jackets this past season. He is a selfless person and player who will do whatever is needed to help the team win."

The Railers now have fifteen players signed for the 2020-21 season, as Nicolas Luka joins Brent Beaudoin, Drew Callin, Jake Coleman, Connor Doherty, Brennan Feasey, Cam Hausinger, Kenny Hausinger, Jacob Hayhurst, Joel Kocur, Myles McGurty, Ross Olsson, Tyler Poulsen, Neil Robinson, and Jordan Smotherman.

