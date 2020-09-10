Rookie Forward Ryan Smith Signs with Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward Ryan Smith has been signed to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Smith, 23, just completed his senior season at the University of Maine where he 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 135 games over his four-year career, The Roanoke, VA native served as an alternate captain for his final year.

Prior to college, Smith skated in two seasons for the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League. The 6-foot, 196-pounder put up 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 117 games at the junior level and appeared in four playoff games.

Smith spent two seasons in Lake Placid, NY playing for the Northwood School at the United States High School, Preparatory level. He also participated in the 2015 CCM All-American Prospects Game and was a member of the 2016 USA U-18 Ivan Hlinka Select Team.

