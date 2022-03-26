NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks Go for Sweep at Home

DANBURY, CT - Saturday night, the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks (11-37-3-0, 25 pts) will head into their final regular-season matchup against the Northeast Generals (30-23-0-1, 61 pts) after a shut-out win on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, Gabe Dombrowski, Robert Hyde and Boris Skalos each chipped in individual goals while Marino Ramirez saved all 33 shots he faced in the net.

This was the first shut-out of the season for the Jr. Hat Tricks. Head coach Billy McCreary said the team "played how [he] expected them to play," adding that the win was an appropriate reward for his team's effort on Friday.

The regular season is winding down, as Danbury only has eight more games left to play. Of those games, five will be on home ice at the Danbury Ice Arena.

After this series, the Jr. Hat Tricks will host the Maine Nordiques (17-24-5-5, 44 pts) for two games before traveling to New Jersey to face the Titans (39-12-2-0, 80 pts) one final time.

The puck drop on Saturday is at 7 p.m. in Danbury Ice Arena. Tickets can be purchased below and can also be seen live on HockeyTV.

