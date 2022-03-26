Carolina Rebounds for 8-3 Win over Binghamton

March 26, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







CAROLINA - The Binghamton Black Bears fell to the Carolina Thunderbirds on Saturday night, 8-3.

Blake Peavey gave Carolina a 1-0 lead just 2:06 into the game. Peavey took a pass in the right circle and fired a shot over the left shoulder of Owen Liskiewicz. The goal was Peavey's 11th of the year with assists from John Buttitta and Marvin Powell.

Carolina took a 2-0 lead on the power play at 5:21 of the first period. Tommy Cardinal took a shot from the right circle and sailed into the net for his 12th of the year. Blake Peavey and Jacob Schnapp collected the assists.

Binghamton answered as Tyler Gjurich took a pass from Cam Yarwood and sent a backhand shot by goaltender Chris Paulin to get the Black Bears on the board, trailing 2-1. The goal was Gjurich's 43rd of the season with assists from Yarwood and Tyson Kirkby at 17:12.

Gus Ford scored a late power-play goal and Carolina took a two-goal lead into the intermission. Ford beat Liskiewicz for his 36th of the year at 19:42 of the first. Dawson Baker and Chris Paulin were awarded the assists. Binghamton trailed 3-1 after one period and Carolina lead in shots, 14-11.

The only goal in the second period came off the stick of Gus Ford for his second of the night and 37th of the year for a 4-1 Carolina lead. Ford's second goal of the game came at 18:05 of the period with assists from Jarett Meyer and Jacob Schnapp. Binghamton trailed 4-1 to start the third period.

Binghamton scored back-to-back goals in the third period to pull within one. Tyler Gjurich scored just 49 seconds into the third after a faceoff win by Geno DeAngelo. The goal was Gjurich's second of the night. Josh Newberg ripped a shot top shelf on the power play at 3:12 of the third and Binghamton trailed 4-3.

Carolina added three more goals after that in the win. Nathan Campbell scored twice, John Buttitta added a late goal, and Tommy Cardinal put home an empty netter for the 8-3 win.

The Black Bears are back home Friday, April 1 for College Night. College Students can get $5 tickets to the game. Saturday, April 2 is the Heart Cup game to benefit American Heart Association. Watch the Binghamton Police Department and Binghamton Fire Department play at 3:30 p.m. and the Black Bears host Columbus at 7 p.m. Tickets are just $15 to watch both games with $5 of each ticket going back to American Heart Association. On Sunday, WEIS Shopper's Club Card Members can get $8 tickets in the Box Office or Black Bears Front Office. Get your tickets for the Heart Cup game HERE and tickets for all other games at www.binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets.

