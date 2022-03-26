Jr. Hat Tricks Score Five, Fall to Generals

DANBURY, CT - After a high-scoring game, the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks (11-38-3-0, 25 pts) fell 8-5 to the Northeast Generals (31-23-0-1, 63 pts) on Saturday night.

The first-period goals were scored by Gabe Dombrowski, Mike Salandra and Jake Howard. Dombrowski was assisted by Salandra and Roberts Andersons. Salandra was assisted by Dombrowski and Boris Skalos, who tallied four assists in the win.

Salandra added goals in the second and third to record a hat trick and a four-point game.

Goaltender Marino Ramirez faced 52 shots, including 37 in the final 40 minutes. The Hat Tricks came from behind in the first period to tie it after 20 minutes, but Ramirez was peppered in the final two periods. He made multiple highlight-reel saves, but the Hat Tricks offense couldn't keep pace with the Generals.

Next weekend, Danbury will host the Maine Nordiques for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday.

Friday's puck drop will be at 3 p.m. and can be seen on HockeyTV.

