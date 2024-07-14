Mystics vs. Aces Postgame Information - July 14

July 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Mystics Game Notes:

With 21 assists in today's game, the Mystics have now had 20+ assists in all but three games this season.

The team is third in the league, averaging 21.9 assists per game.

The Mystics made 12 threes in today's game, the 12 th time this season with 10+ made threes

Ariel Atkins had a career game with a new career high of 36 points breaking her previous high of 32 points from June 17, 2021 vs. Atlanta.

Atkins now joins Myisha Hines-Allen and Elena Delle Donne as the only players in Mystics history to score 35+ points in a game.

With six three-pointers in the contest, Atkins tied her career high of six threes made in a game. The last time she made six threes in a game was June 25, 2023 at New York.

Atkins put up a season high of 16 points alone in the first quarter, going 4-5 from the three-point line tying her career high of three-pointers in a quarter.

Julie Vanloo had nine points, seven assists, and one rebound in the contest

Vanloo has made 48 threes this season which is now a Mystics franchise record for total threes made in a rookie season, surpassing teammate Ariel Atkins (45) for the record.

This is the eight game this season that Vanloo has had 7+ assists in a game, she ranks ninth in the league in assists per game averaging 5.1.

Stefanie Dolson led the team with six rebounds along with six points, and three assists.

This is the 15 th game this season where Dolson has had 5+ rebounds in a game. This season she is currently averaging 4.8 rebounds, doubling her average of 2.0 rebounds from last season.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough continues to lead off the bench with nine points, three rebounds, and two steals.

Over the last five games, Walker-Kimbrough has averaged 14.0 points per game, the second-most points for the Mystics in this span

Walker-Kimbrough has had 2+ steals in 11 games this season

Myisha Hines-Allen had six points, six assists, and five rebounds in the game.

This is the third time this season and 12 th time in her career where she has posted a stat line of 5+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.

Mystics 77 - Aces 89

High Points

High Rebounds

High Assists

Mystics (77)

Atkins (36)

Dolson (6)

Vanloo (7)

Aces (89)

Wilson (28)

Wilson (17)

Gray (6)

