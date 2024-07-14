Aces Earn Come-From-Behind, 89-77, Win over Mystics Behind A'ja Wilson's 14th Double-Double of 2024

July 14, 2024

Las Vegas Aces







WASHINGTON, DC - A 28-point, 17-rebound performance from A'ja Wilson, combined with 22 points from Kelsey Plum and 17 from Tiffany Hayes off the bench, helped the Aces (16-7) come back from a 15-point deficit and take an 89-77 victory over the Washington Mystics (6-18). The win gave the Aces a 3-0 season sweep over Washington and moved them into a tie for 3rd place in the WNBA standings.

The Mystics received a career-high 36 points from Ariel Atkins in the loss.

First Quarter Highlights (Washington 31, Las Vegas 20)

Washington started hot, making its first 6 field goal attempts and forcing Las Vegas into 3 of 8 from the field for a 14-6 lead at 6:29. The Mystics expanded their lead to 15, 30-15, at 1:13, and finished the period hitting 12 of 20 (.600) from the floor and 6 of 7 (.857) from 3-point range. The Aces made 8 of 15 (.533) of their field goal attempts and 1 of 3 (.333) from distance. In scoring a high of 16 points, Atkins netted 4 of 5 from 3-point. Plum and Wilson scored 6 each for the visiting side.

Second Quarter Highlights (Washington 43, Las Vegas 40)

Trailing 40-31 late in the half, the Aces netted 3 consecutive 3s to draw even at 40-all with 46 seconds on the clock. Washington answered with its lone 3 of the period. The Aces shot 40% from the field and connected on 4 of 10 from 3-point range. Conversely, the Mystics dropped to 25% of their field goal attempts and made 1 of 4 from 3-point. The Aces scored 7 points off 6 Mystics turnovers and gave up 0 points on their own 3 miscues. Plum had a high of 6 points for Las Vegas and Atkins scored 5 for Washington.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 65, Washington 62)

The game remained close in the 3rd quarter, featuring 11 lead changes and 5 knotted scores. Neither team held more than a 3-point lead and with the Mystics up 62-61, Hayes got a driving layup to put the Aces up for good, 63-62, at 1:24. Wilson scored the final points from the line. The Aces scored on 50% of their field goal attempts to the Mystics 33.3%. The Aces outrebounded the Mystics 14-6. Wilson scored 14 points and Atkins had 11.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 89, Washington 77)

The Aces went ahead by double figures for the first time with 3:28 in the game on an Alysha Clark 3-pointer. The Mystics were within 7 points with 61 seconds to play, but the Aces scored the final 5 of the game. Hayes had 8 points and Myisha Hines-Allen notched 6 for the Mystics.

KEY STATS

The Aces netted 48.6% of their shots from the field and held the Mystics to 42%.

The Aces hit 8 of 25 from 3-point range, while the Mystics connected on 12 of 21 from distance.

Las Vegas shot 13 of 17 from the charity stripe; Washington made 7 of 13 from the line.

The Aces outrebounded the Mystics 41-31.

Las Vegas outscored Washington 40-26 points in the paint, 11-4 on second chances, 9-2 on the fast break and 30-19 off the bench.

The Mystics gave up 15 points on 13 turnovers, while the Aces allowed Washington to score just 7 points on their 12 miscues.

GAME NOTES

Wilson grabbed a combined 55 rebounds over her past 3 games (20 vs Seattle, 18 vs Atlanta, 17 vs Washington), tying Tina Charles (June 14, 1999 through June 19, 1999) for the second-highest 3-game total in WNBA history. Sylvia Fowles (June 1, 2012 through June 8, 2012) and Yolanda Griffith (June 14, 1999 through June 19, 1999) own the record with 56 apiece.

Washington's 31 points in the first quarter equaled the most points the Aces have allowed in a quarter this season (Los Angeles, June 9, 3rd quarter).

The 16 points scored by Atkins in the first quarter was the most points she's scored in a quarter this year.

Wilson's 2 blocked shots give her 407 for her career, which are the 12th most in the WNBA' history. Taj McWilliams-Franklin is 11th on the list with 443.

Wilson extended her streak of consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to 36 games-the longest active streak in the league, and the 24th longest in WNBA history.

Wilson's 17 rebounds give her 1,909 for her career, which are the 30th most in WNBA history. Next up on the list is Tammy Sutton-Brown (29th, 2,010).

Wilson recorded her 14th double-double of the season (29 points, 17 rebounds) and the 90th of her career-the 7th most in WNBA history. Tamika Catchings is next on the list with 96.

Wilson recorded her 14th 20-10 game of the season and the 66th of her career, which is the 5th-most in WNBA history. Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker are tied for 3rd with 71 each.

Gray handed out 6 assists and now has 1,551 for her career-the 9th most in WNBA history. Cappie Pondexter is 8th on the list with 1,578.

The win marked the 127th of Jackie Young's career. She's now tied with Maya Moore for the most WNBA victories before turning 27.

NEXT UP

Las Vegas returns home Tuesday for its final game before the All-Star/Olympic Break. Tip against the Chicago Sky is slated for 7 pm PT. The game is bring broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime video, and locally on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

