Fever Fourth Quarter Surge Secures Win at Lynx

July 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (11-14) defeated the Minnesota Lynx, 81-74, on Sunday afternoon at Target Center in the first of three matchups this regular season. In front of a sold out Target Center, Indiana outscored Minnesota, 28-14, and held Minnesota to only 4-of-13 shooting in the fourth quarter.

For the second-consecutive game, Fever guards Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark, center Aliyah Boston and forward NaLyssa Smith all scored in double figures. Mitchell led in scoring with a game-high 21 points and tallied four rebounds, three assists, one blocked shot and one steal in the win. In her second-consecutive 20+ point game and seventh this season, Mitchell tied Leilani Mitchell for 18th place on the WNBA All-Time 3-point field goals list with 508 made shots beyond the arc.

Boston recorded her ninth double-double of the season with 17 points on 8-of-11 field-goal shooting and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds. Boston tallied four blocks and two assists as well, and also passed Jessica Davenport for 20th on the Fever All-Time scoring list. Clark also recorded 17 points, as well as six assists, three rebounds and two steals in the win. Clark's six assists put her past Sue Bird for second place on the WNBA All-Time Rookie assists list with 194. Clark also scored or assisted on the first 14 points of the final quarter on Sunday.

Smith and Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson recorded 11 and eight points, respectively, and together totaled seven assists and five rebounds. In just five minutes of play, Fever forward Damiris Dantas recorded five points and three rebounds off of the bench.

Indiana and Minnesota tied 14 times throughout the game and eight times in the second half. The Fever outscored the Lynx in paint points, 40-20, and went on a 14-6 run to end the game.

Five Lynx (16-8) players scored in double figures on Sunday despite the loss, led by forward Alanna Smith's 18-point performance, 13 of which came from the first quarter. Smith also recorded eight rebounds and four steals. Forward Bridget Carleton trailed with 17 points and five made 3-point field goals. Carleton added seven rebounds and six assists in the loss, too. Guard Kayla McBride recorded 11 points and seven assists, as guard Courtney Williams and reserve forward Cecilia Zandalasini both added 10 points each.

Indiana and Minnesota will not meet again until August 24 when the Fever travel back to Target Center for its third game following the Olympic break.

UP NEXT

The Fever take on the Dallas Wings at Dallas on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Wednesday's game will be broadcast on ESPN.

