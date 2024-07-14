Atlanta Dream 70, Seattle Storm 81

July 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Haley Jones, Maya Caldwell, Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon and Tina Charles for the second time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Storm moves to 17-23 and 5-15 when playing in Seattle.

Caldwell led the Dream with a career-high 19 points and three steals, in addition to a season-high of five rebounds and four assists.

In her first game back after two weeks sidelined by a calf injury, Aerial Powers put up a season-high of 14 points, a season-high of eight rebounds, and a season-high of three steals.

Charles followed with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block. She reached 400 career blocks with her block against the Storm. Charles is now four blocks away from No. 13 overall in WNBA history, close behind Michelle Snow (404). She is also the 14th player to reach that mark and the first player in WNBA history with 7,000 career points, 3,000 career rebounds, and 400 career blocks.

Nia Coffey marked her 200th career game. The forward recorded three points, three rebounds and one block.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus eclipsed 300 career assists, finishing with three assists in addition to eight points and eight rebounds on the night.

Quotes:

Caldwell on her experience with the Dream so far...

"Atlanta called me a couple weeks ago, so I was saying again this is somewhere that I want to be. They called me, and I got the opportunity. Every time I step in between those lines, whether it's in practice or in the game, I just feel the utmost gratitude."

Powers on what Caldwell brings on the court...

"I was telling somebody the other day, I love [Caldwell's] game. One thing she does consistently is she always gives us a second chance. That's on everything. Defensively, she's really great. She tries to get in every time and do the best she can."

Game Summary:

Q1:

Charles and Caldwell got the Dream going early, combining for Atlanta's first 10 points.

Caldwell dished three assists, creating six points off assists in addition to her own seven points to account for over half of the Dream first quarter offense.

Charles recorded a team-high eight points, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from the field to open the game.

Parker-Tyus and Powers added two points off the bench each.

Atlanta shot 45% from the field, 33% from 3-point range and 100% from the free throw line in the first.

The Dream outscored the Storm in second chance points, 4-0.

Q2:

Powers continued to impact the game early, as the guard quickly notched four points within the first two minutes of the second quarter.

Powers led the Dream's second quarter offense with four points, one assist and one rebound.

The Dream defense snagged two steals in the second, in addition to holding the Storm to shooting 30% from the field.

Charles closed the half leading the scoring for the Dream with 10 points, followed by Caldwell with nine.

Jones led the Dream on the boards with a team-high of seven for the first half.

The Dream outrebounded the Storm at the half 22-14, and outscored Seattle in second chance points, 6-2.

Q3:

Caldwell continued to power the Dream, sinking an 11-foot jumper with under a minute left to play in the third, to tie her career-high of 18 points.

Powers then picked up a steal in Atlanta's full-court pressure, driving to the basket and drawing the foul with five seconds remaining. The guard knocked down both free throws to bring the Dream within three points of the Storm going into the final stanza, 57-60.

Caldwell led the Dream with nine points, three steals, one assist and one rebound in the third.

Gray and Powers added four points apiece.

The Dream shot 52.9% from the field, 33% from the three and 50% from the free throw line for the quarter.

Atlanta outpaced Seattle in points in the paint (16-8) and second chance points (7-2).

Q4:

The Dream opened the fourth on a 10-2 run that carried over from the third quarter's momentum.

Gray and Powers added four points each in the fourth quarter.

Jones and Parker-Tyus recorded two points apiece.

Powers led the Dream on the boards, recording seven rebounds in the fourth quarter alone.

Atlanta Dream (7-16) at Seattle Storm (16-8)

Game 23 | July 14, 2024 | Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 23 13 21 13 70

Seattle 24 18 18 21 81

Game Leaders Atlanta Seattle

Points Caldwell (19) Magbegor (18)

Rebounds Parker-Tyus, Powers (8) Ogwumike (12)

Assists Caldwell (4) Loyd (7)

