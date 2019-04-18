Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: April 18 at Lynchburg

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans start a four-game set with the Lynchburg Hillcats (a Cleveland Indians affiliate) with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. In the first contest, RHP Oscar De La Cruz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes a rehab start for the Birds against LHP Juan Hillman (1-1, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

BIRDS SALVAGE GAME IN SERIES BEHIND HUDSON

Starting pitcher Bryan Hudson carried the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 5-3 victory over the Frederick Keys on Wednesday night from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The lefty threw a Pelicans' season-best 5.1 innings, allowing just two runs to earn his first win of the season. The offense backed him in the first when Cam Balego laced a two-run double to stake the Birds to a 2-1 lead. The Pelicans added on in the fourth, sixth and eighth with single runs in the victory. Along with Balego, Jimmy Herron and Zach Davis both had two-hit days for the Birds.

BEST BACKSTOPS IN BASEBALL?

Both Miguel Amaya and Tyler Payne have controlled the running game brilliantly to start 2019. Among MiLB and MLB teams with at least 21 stolen bases attempted against them, the Pelicans rank first with a 47.8 percent caught-stealing percentage (11-for-23). Amaya has gunned down 8-of-15 potential base stealers (tied for the most CS in High-A) while Payne has pegged out 3-of-7. In 2018, the Pelicans (behind catchers Jhonny Pereda, P.J. Higgins, Tyler Alamo, Michael Cruz and Tyler Pearson) finished first in the Carolina League in caught stealings (67) and fifth in caught-stealing percentage (36.0 percent). The league-average for caught-stealing percentage in 2018 was 34.2 percent.

RUN, PELICANS, RUN

After a season-best six steals in last night's game against Frederick, the Pelicans now lead the Carolina League with 21 stolen bases on the year. The last time the Birds led the league in steals was their last season as a Ranger affiliate in 2014. That year, they swiped 154 bags. At the current pace, while unlikely, the Pelicans are projected to steal 210 bases. That would be the most in the league since Salem nabbed 241 in 2016.

THREE IS A MAGIC NUMBER, BUT SO IS FIVE

Going five innings seems to be the key for Pelicans starters in the beginning of the season. In the first 14 games, the Birds starter has finished the fifth inning seven times. In those starts, they own a 3.57 ERA (14 ER over 35.1 IP). In the other six starts that have not reached the end of the fifth, the Birds' ERA is 11.19 (29 ER over 23.1 IP). Paul Richan (1), Bryan Hudson (3), Luis Lugo (2) and Javier Assad (1) have made the seven five-inning starts.

OSCAR THE HAPPY

A Pelican in 2017, RHP Oscar De La Cruz is back on the Grand Strand in 2019 and makes the start today. The former No. 1 overall prospect in the Cubs organization by MLB.com is 2017 is coming off of an 80-game suspension after playing in Double-A Tennessee last season. With the Birds in 2017, the righty went 4-3 with a 3.46 ERA over 12 starts. He has had his fair share of experience against the Hillcats as well, going 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA against Lynchburg in four starts.

BRINGING UP THE BACK END

In the Pelicans' three wins this season, the Birds' bullpen has been the key. In wins, the bullpen has a 0.69 ERA (1 ER is 13.0). On the other hand, in losses, the Pelicans' bullpen owns a 6.10 ERA (35 ER over 51.2 IP).

I WALK IT OUT, I WALK IT OUT

The Pelicans walked a season-best 11 times in last Friday's game against Fayetteville and added eight more on Saturday. Friday's game marked most walks the Pelicans had drawn since May 13, 2018 against the Buies Creek Astros when they coaxed 12 free passes. In those two days, the Pelicans jumped from eighth in the league in walks to tied for third and they now sit third in the league. In the three-game set with Frederick, the Pelicans walked five times in each contest.

BATS STILL WARMING UP

Through the first 14 games of the season, the Pelicans have scored a league-worst 44 runs (3.1/game). The Birds currently last in the Carolina League in batting average (.190), OBP (.291) SLG (.276) and OPS (.568). Miguel Amaya (2), Kevonte Mitchell (2) and Aramis Ademan are the only three Birds to send a ball over the fence in the first 14 games. On the current pace in the small sample size, the Pelicans are projected to hit 160 doubles, 50 home runs and score 434 runs. All would be franchise lows.

PELICAN POINTS

Following the series loss to Frederick 2-1, the Birds are 0-4-0 in their first four series of the season for the first time in recorded franchise history (dating back to 2005). This is also the first time in that span that the Pelicans started 0-3-0...3-11 is the worst start through 14 games in recorded franchise history as well...The Pelicans' -42 run differential (39 runs scored, 83 runs allowed) is the worst in Minor League Baseball by nine runs. For reference, the Miami Marlins have Major League Baseball's worst run differential (-49). The Tampa Bay Rays have scored 47 more runs than they have allowed, which paces the majors. Triple-A Las Vegas owns a +42 run differential to lead the MiLB.

