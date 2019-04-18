Kubat, Offense Propel Dash to 5-3 Win at Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Behind an impressive start from Kyle Kubat and a 15-hit performance from the Dash offense, Winston-Salem pulled out a 5-3 victory over Potomac on Thursday night at Pfitzner Stadium.

For the second straight outing, Kubat (2-0) dominated the Nationals (6-9). After recording six shutout innings against Potomac last Saturday, the southpaw turned in another start of six scoreless frames on Thursday, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out two.

Luis Robert, the reigning Carolina League Player of the Week, ignited the Dash (7-8) offense on the second pitch of the game. On a 1-0 offering from Nick Raquet (1-2), Robert drilled his league-leading sixth home run to dead center to give Winston-Salem a 1-0 edge. The superstar prospect finished the night 3-for-5, good for his 11th multi-hit effort in 13 games.

Winston-Salem added its second run in the second. After Carlos Perez doubled with two outs, Tate Blackman stroked a run-scoring double to center to make it a 2-0 contest.

Tyler Frost helped create some more distance in the third. With two on and one out, Frost extended his hitting streak to nine games with a two-run double to left-center. The former Gonzaga star went 2-for-4, and he is 14-for-38 during his hit streak.

Winston-Salem added their final run in the fourth when Yeyson Yrizarri doubled home Blackman. The Dash's 15 hits were one shy of their season-best mark they set in their home opener on April 11 against Potomac.

Alec Hansen relieved Kubat in the seventh and continued his impressive 2019 campaign. Hansen tossed two hitless innings in his fifth appearance of the season. So far this year, Hansen has not allowed a hit in six innings of work, and he has struck out nine batters in that span.

After managing just three hits through the first eight innings, Potomac mustered a rally in the ninth against Kevin Escorcia. David Masters stroked a two-out, two-run single to cut the deficit to three, and, following a double from Osvaldo Abreu, Luis Ledo came in to replace the Dash southpaw. But, after Cole Freeman then extended the game with a run-scoring single, Ledo retired Telmito Agustin on a fly out to right to earn his second save of the season.

Winston-Salem continues its four-game set against Potomac on Friday night at Pfitzner Stadium. The Dash will send left-hander Cristian Castillo (0-1, 4.91 ERA) to the bump against Nationals right-hander Malvin Pena (1-1, 9.00 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast and the TuneIn Radio App.

Following the Dash's seven-game road trip, the Dash return home for a seven-game homestand beginning on Friday, April 26, against the Frederick Keys. After Friday's game, there will be a postgame fireworks display. Live music and a Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night are on deck for Saturday, followed by a Lowes Foods Family Sunday during the series finale.

The homestand will roll into the following week with a four-game series against Potomac from April 29-May 2, which features a Free Food Monday and a Taco Tuesday. The homestand finale will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday, a Pups in the Park Night, presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics, and a Rayados Day. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

