April 18 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

April 18, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at FAYETTEVILLE WOODPECKERS (HOUSTON ASTROS)

Thursday, April 18, 2019 | 7:00 PM | Game 15, Away Game 8 | SEGRA Stadium | Fayetteville, NC

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

STREAMING VIDEO: N/A

Overall Record: CAR: 8-6; FAY: 8-6

Streaks: CAR: W2; FAY: L2

Last 10 Games: CAR: 6-4, FAY: 7-3

Home Record: CAR: 3-4; FAY: 0-0

Road Record: CAR: 5-2; FAY: 8-6

Division Record: CAR: 4-3; FAY: 4-3

Current Series: First game (of 4)

Season Series: CAR leads 2-1 (of 20)

CAR v. OPP: 2-1 @CAR (10), 0-0 @OPP (10)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

TONIGHT, 4/18 at Fayetteville, 7:00 PM: Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (1-1, 2.70) at Fayetteville RHP Enoli Paredes (0-0, 1.50)

FRI, 4/19 at Fayetteville, 7:00 PM: Carolina RHP Dylan File (0-2, 6.30) at Fayetteville RHP Cristian Javier (2-0, 0.82)

SAT, 4/29 at Fayetteville, 5:00 PM: Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (1-1, 3.97) at Fayetteville RHP Bryan Abreu (0-0, 2.79)

TONIGHT: Winners of two straight, the Mudcats begin a seven game and eight day road trip tonight with game one of a four game series versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville. The trip begins with four games at Fayetteville and will continue with three games at Myrtle Beach following the first scheduled off day of the season on Monday, April 22... Tonight's game is the first home game in Fayetteville Woodpeckers history and the first game at the newly constructed SEGRA Stadium in Downtown Fayetteville... Tonight's game is also the fourth straight between the two teams as the Mudcats finished off a 2-1 series win with a 5-4 home win versus the Woodpeckers at Five County Stadium yesterday afternoon.

ICYMI: Mario Feliciano hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth, Zach Clark and Payton Henry had two-run singles in the fifth and Drew Rasmussen struck out six over three innings in his debut as the Mudcats ended their first home stand with a 5-4 win and a series victory against Fayetteville in front of an Education Day crowd of 5,893 at Five County Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. The Mudcats (8-6) were out-hit in Wednesday's game, but used some timely hitting to defeat the visiting Woodpeckers (8-6) for the second straight day and to take the series two games to one.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Mario Feliciano homered for the second straight game and has now hit a home run in back-to-back games for the first time in his professional career. Feliciano has two home runs over 14 games this season; his career high for home runs in a season is four and was set with Low-A Wisconsin in 2017... Drew Rasmussen started for the Mudcats yesterday afternoon and totaled 6 S0 over 3.0 IP in just his second professional outing. Rasmussen also allowed one hit, but faced the minimum over 3.0 IP in his Mudcats' debut.

TONIGHT'S STARTER: Noah Zavolas has tonight's start for the Mudcats in game one of a four game series at Fayetteville. Zavolas enters tonight's outing at 1-1 with 2.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts against three walks over two starts this season. He last started on April 13 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks in game one of a doubleheader at Five County Stadium where he took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits over 5.0 full innings. Zavolas walked two and struck out six while reaching 85 pitches (52 strikes) his last time out. Zavolas was acquired this past off-season as part of a trade with the Seattle Mariners that saw OF Domingo Santana head to Seattle and OF Ben Gamel and Zavolas going to Milwaukee. Zavolas went 5-2 with a 3.03 ERA over 19 games (11 BB, 41 SO) with Everett and Modesto last season (16 G, 34.2 IP w/Everett; 3 G, 4.0 IP w/Modesto).

HOW THEY'RE BUILT: The Mudcats open the 2019 season with 11 returning players from last season... The 2019 squad features three of the Brewers' Top 30 prospects (as rated by MLBPipeline.com) including OF Tristen Lutz (No. 5), C Payton Henry (No. 10) and C Mario Feliciano (No. 22).

WHERE THEY RANK: Joantgel Segovia is currently 3rd in the CL in OPS (1.095) this season. Segovia is also 2nd in the CL in on-base (.473), tied for 5th in slugging (.622) and tied for 10th in average (.356)... Ryan Aguilar is currently tied for 1st in the CL in doubles (6); he is also tied for 5th in extra-base hits (7) and tied for 3rd in walks (9)... Bowden Francis is tied for 3rd in the CL in strikeouts (20), 9th in average against (.241) and 10th in WHIP (1.36)... Nelson Hernandez is currently 8th in the CL in ERA (3.24) and 10th in average against (.250).

MUDDIES V. WOODIES: Yesterday's 5-4 home win versus Fayetteville locked up a 2-1 series win for the Mudcats in their first ever series against the Woodpeckers. The season series between the two teams will continue tonight as the Mudcats take on Woodpeckers for the fourth straight game...The Woodpeckers are an affiliate of the Houston Astros and previously played in the Carolina League as the Buies Creek Astros the last two seasons. The Mudcats were 11-17 versus Buies Creek overall last year, including a 5-6 record at home and 6-11 record on the road. Carolina additionally went 7-16 overall against the Astros in 2017; 3-8 at home and 4-8 on the road. Carolina entered the 2019 season 18-33 all-time against Houston's High-A Carolina League team (8-14 at home, 10-19 away).

NEW DIGS: The Mudcats will be the first visiting team to ever play at SEGRA Stadium when the take on the Woodpeckers tonight in Fayetteville. Tonight's game marks the first time that Carolina will play in the first game of a new stadium in franchise history (1991-Present)... Carolina League stadiums by year opened: Winston-Salem/BB&T Ballpark 2010; Myrtle Beach/TicketReturn.com Field 1999; Salem/Haley Toyota Field 1995; Wilmington/Frawley Stadium 1993; Carolina/Five County Stadium 1991; Frederick/Harry Grove Stadium 1990; Potomac/Pfitzner Stadium 1984; Down East/Grainger Stadium 1949; Lynchburg/City Stadium 1939.

PLAYOFF DROUGHT: The Mudcats failed to reach the playoffs again in 2018, stretching their current playoff drought to seven consecutive Carolina League seasons. Carolina has additionally failed to reach the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons overall between their time in the Carolina League (2012-Present) and Southern League (1991-2011). The Mudcats last reached the playoffs in 2008 when they lost to the Mississippi Braves in the Southern League Championship Series... Current post-season droughts in MiLB (full-season teams): Buffalo (AAA)/Delmarva: 13 seasons, New Orleans (AAA): 11 seasons, Iowa (AAA): 10 seasons, Hartford (AA): 9 seasons, Louisville (AAA): 8 seasons.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

