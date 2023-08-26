Mustangs Win Barn-Burner Over Chukars 17-12

August 26, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs secured a decisive victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars in a high-scoring affair, with a final score of 17-12.

The game started with both teams trading blows in the early innings. Idaho Falls Chukars got on the board first with a run in the opening frame, but the Mustangs quickly answered back to tie the game at 1-1. The Chukars then took a one-run lead in the second inning.

Billings Mustangs pulled ahead in the second inning, scoring four runs, thanks in part to a double by Blake Evans. The Mustangs added to their lead in the sixth inning with a flurry of runs, scoring eight in total. Mikey Edie had a standout performance for the Mustangs, finishing the game with three hits and three RBIs.

Idaho Falls Chukars didn't go down without a fight, scoring runs in the later innings to close the gap. Sam Troyer and Trevor Halsema were among the offensive standouts for the Chukars, each contributing multiple hits and RBIs.

On the mound, Cameron Repetti of the Mustangs earned the win, going five innings and allowing four runs, three earned. The Chukars used multiple pitchers, but Jack Dicenso took the loss, surrendering five runs in just two innings.

Despite the Chukars' late surge, the Mustangs held on to secure the win, which moved them to within three games of .500 in their overal record at 40-43, and seven games over .500 in the second half.

The Mustangs look for their first six-game series sweep against the Idaho Falls Chukars Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m with pre-game coverage starting at 12:45 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 KBLG or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.