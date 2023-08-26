Riders Maul Missoula Under Friday Night Lights

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (45-35) took a big chunk out of the Missoula Paddleheads (59-23) Friday night with a 10-3 victory over the team with the best record in the PBL. Jack White came through with a solid start, while Christian Kirtley and Mason Dinesen powered the offense to double digit runs.

White would go through the Paddlehead lineup perfect the first time around before in the end having three runs put up against him. The lefty threw 5.2 innings with nine strikeouts and just one walk. Ben Ferrer inherited a little bit of a jam from White but fired out of the inning scoreless before a three up, three down seventh. Roy Robles also dispensed the side in order before Justin Coleman locked it down with another blank in the ninth.

The Range Riders would get the scoring started early and often. In the second, Dinesen ripped a two-run double to score Ben Huber and Jackson Raper. When Dinesen stole third, Austin Bates pushed him across via an RBI groundout. Another three runs were pushed across in the third thanks to Kirtley's double, Crews Taylor's triple, and Raper's sac fly. Huber attached an RBI two-run double in the fifth as the blowout was on. The scoring was rounded out in the eighth thanks to an error by Missoula and a sac fly from Bates.

This win marked the 26th home win of the year surpassing the 25 wins at Glacier Bank Park last season. Also, the nearly 2,500 fans in attendance meant the Flathead Faithful have already outdone the total attendance number in 2022.

The Range Riders record-breaking year continues Saturday night against the Missoula Paddleheads, first pitch is at 7:05 PM from Glacier Bank Park.

