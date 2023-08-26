Vibes Top 100,000 in Attendance in Midst of Playoff Push

For the third straight season, the Rocky Mountain Vibes are proud to have welcomed over 100,000 fans to UC Health Park. With an amazing crowd of 6,086 on Friday night for Donate Life Night, the Vibes have totaled an attendance of 104,932 through the club's first 43 games.

"The support from the community has been outstanding this year and we are proud to have partnered with so many amazing organizations throughout the city. We've seen an increase of nearly 10% in attendance looking back at this point of the year from previous seasons and it really touches my heart to see how fans have connected with this 2023 team."

- Kay Goodell, Rocky Mountain Vibes Director of Marketing At a 2nd Half record of 22-12, Rocky Mountain have played their way into pole position in the Southern Division - they are in 1st place and 4.5 games up on both Northern Colorado and Grand Junction who are tied for second. 14 games remain in the regular season and the Vibes' "Magic Number" to clinch is 11, not factoring in any tiebreakers.

The Vibes have won four straight games against the Ogden Raptors this week and have two more home games this weekend, tonight at 6:35 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm. After that just three more home games remain when Grand Junction comes to town for the final homestand September 7-9.

If the Vibes clinch a playoff spot they would host a playoff game on Monday, September 11 against the Ogden Raptors, who already clinched a playoff spot.

