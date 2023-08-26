3-Run Rallies Lead Missoula Past Glacier Saturday

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads would see things go against them in the early going in game 5 of a 6 game set opposite the Glacier Range Riders. After stranding on 2 runners in the top of the 1st, Glacier would score 2 runs of their own to take an early lead. Missoula would also threaten in the 2nd inning but would not score. In the 3rd inning however, the winds would begin to shift in the PaddleHeads favor in a 2-run contest. A blunder defensively from the Range Riders would prove to be a huge factor.

In the top of the 3rd, Josh Elvir would step toward the box with a man at first, and one out. The recently acquired right fielder would hit a line drive in the direction of 2nd baseman Mason Dinesen. The ball would fall harmlessly to the turf after coming out of the glove of Dinesen allowing Missoula to stay out of a potentially inning ending double play because of the error. This would give Luis Navarro a chance with 2 runners on. The 2nd year pro would take advantage, hitting a 3-run home run to give Missoula the lead. The PaddleHeads would keep the momentum going behind 2 other 3-run rallies allowing Missoula to cruise to a 9-5 win.

