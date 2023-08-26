Early Offense Lead Glacier Past Missoula Friday

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads would hand the Glacier Range Riders a loss in dramatic fashion Thursday night prior to the activity in game 4 of a 6 game set Friday. At times losses in this way can lead to a carry over effect in the games that follow. Thanks to a quick start offensively however, Glacier made sure that they would avoid this sequence behind a strong performance.

The Range Riders would score 6 runs in the 2nd, and 3rd innings combined with extra base hits during the bulk of the heavy lifting. Missoula would be held in check on the other side by southpaw Jack While who would deliver a solid performance in 6 2/3 innings. Missoula would never hold the lead at any point throughout the contest as the PaddleHeads would be limited to 7 hits on the night. The end result would be a comfortable 10-3 victory for Glacier to even this 6 game set at 2 games apiece.

