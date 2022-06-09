Mustangs Drop Second-Straight Nail-Biter, 3-2, to Missoula

MISSOULA - The Billings Mustangs had the tying run at third base in the ninth inning on Thursday night, but fell one clutch hit short in a 3-2 loss to the Missoula Paddleheads at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.

The Mustangs (7-5) fell in Missoula for the eighth consecutive time dating back to last season as they dropped a one-run contest for the second consecutive night to the Paddleheads (8-6).

In the first inning, Missoula picked up where they left on Wednesday as Kevin Whateley, who hit the walk-off the night before, hit Yasnier Laureano's first pitch of the night over the right field wall for a solo homer, staking the Paddleheads to a 1-0 lead.

However, the Mustangs responded right back in the second. Gabe Wurtz and Jackson Raper both singled to begin the inning, putting runners on the corners with no outs. Jacob Kline followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-1.

Laureano surrendered a leadoff triple in the third, but struck out two batters and induced a fly out to put up a zero. He was not nearly as lucky in the fourth as he surrendered back-to-back doubles to begin the inning, with Nick Gatewood's two-bagger putting Missoula up 2-1.

Once again, that lead only lasted half an inning as Billings re-tied the game in the fifth. With one out, Crews Taylor lined a full-count offering the center-field wall for his fourth homer of the season, tying the game at two.

However, Missoula pulled ahead once more in the fifth. After an infield single and walk to begin the inning, Laureano was lifted in favor of Jack Goonan. After a fielder's choice moved a runner to third, Lamar Sparks lifted a sacrifice fly to center that restored the 3-2 advantage for Missoula.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs had no answer for the Missoula bullpen. Sam Hellinger set down the Mustangs in order in both the sixth and seventh innings. John LaRossa followed by striking out the side in the eighth.

In the ninth, Raper smacked Dan Swain's first pitch of the inning into right-center field for a leadoff double. He advanced to third on a groundout by Nick Ultsch with two outs, but he was stranded there as Brian Parriera took a called third strike to end the game, sending the Mustangs to a second straight one-run defeat.

The two teams will finish the Missoula part of a six-game home-and-home series with the final meeting in Missoula for the season on Friday night. RHP Logan Dubbe (0-0, 2.70) gets the ball for the Mustangs and LHP Austin Crowson (0-0, 7.56) will start for Missoula as the Paddleheads look for the sweep. Pregame tomorrow night will begin at 6:55 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 with Brennan Mense on the call ahead of a 7:15 first pitch in Missoula.

