Kline's Two Homers Not Enough as Mustangs' Streak Snapped in 7-6 Loss

Jacob Kline hit two homers and the Billings Mustangs led much of the night, but the Missoula Paddleheads scored five runs in the final three innings, capped off by a Kevin Whatley walk-off homer to steal a 7-6 win over the Mustangs, ending Billings' seven-game winning streak.

The loss gives the Mustangs their seventh straight defeat at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, dating back to the end of last season.

The Mustangs got off to a fast start in the top of the first inning against Jason Munsch. The Mustangs strung together three hits, the last of which was a seeing-eye single by Kline through the left side that scored Mitch Piatnik, staking the Mustangs to a 1-0 lead.

An inning later, the Mustangs doubled that lead. With two outs, Crews Taylor deposited a 3-1 pitch from Munsch over the wall in deep right-center field for his third home run of the season, making the advantage 2-0. The home run party continued an inning later as Kline lined a drive over the center field wall in the third to make it 3-0.

However, Missoula answered with the longball against starter Kelvan Pilot in the bottom of the third. With one out, Jared Akins launched an opposite-field shot over the left field, trimming the Mustang lead to 3-1. An inning later, two singles began the inning before a double play scored a run, making it a one-run game.

However, the Mustangs answered with a two-out rally in the fifth. With Taylor on third with two down, Gabe Wurtz roped a double into the left field corner for one run. Kline then followed with a no-doubt shot well over the left-field wall, putting the Mustangs up 6-2.

After Pilot made it through five solid innings, he was pulled one batter into the fifth. A walk and single against Bret Barnett loaded the bases with no outs, but Barnett picked up a strikeout before being lifted for Jean Correa. Correa induced a pop-up that he caught himself. However, the runner at third, McClain O'Connor, appeared to forget the number of outs and was easily doubled off third for an uncommon 1-6 double play.

However, O'Connor redeemed himself an inning later. With runners on the corners with two outs in the seventh, O'Connor crushed a three-run homer to left off Correa which cut the Billings lead to 6-5.

An inning later against Beaux Bonvillain, Missoula pulled even. Following a one-out single, a slow groundout moved pinch-runner Jaydon Hanna to second. With two outs, Brenton Davis swatted a single just past a diving Kline to tie the game at six apiece.

In the ninth, the Mustangs put two on with two out for Jordan Barth, who hit a screaming liner at second base that was caught on a dive by O'Connor. That set the stage for Whatley, who hit Al Pesto's second pitch over the right field wall for a walk-off homer.

The two teams will be back in action on Thursday night at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. RHP Yasnier Laureano (1-0, 0.00) will get the ball for the Mustangs, while Missoula's starter is still to be determined. Pregame tomorrow will begin at 6:45 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 with Brennan Mense on the call ahead of a 7:05 first pitch in Missoula.

