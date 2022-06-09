Boise Hawks Homestand #2 Preview

June 9, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks return home on Tuesday to start a six game homestand against the Rocky Mountain Vibes, their first visit to Memorial Stadium in the Pioneer Baseball League.

Tuesday, June 14 vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Four Dollar Tuesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $4. Available while supplies last.

Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Tuesday.

Ticket Link: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=52769&pid=9027264

Wednesday, June 15 vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Feed Your Face Wednesday (Jimmy John's, Del Taco, Tucano's Brazilian Grill, Lifetime); Fans can enjoy complimentary all-you-can-eat samples from our vendors (while supplies last) and select Boise Hawks concessions items (until the end of the 4th inning).

Boise Papas Fritas (Craig Stein Brewing, Radio Rancho, Pepsi, Toyota); The Boise Hawks are participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion, as the Boise Papas Fritas. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organization and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Ticket Link: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=52769&pid=9027265

Thursday, June 16 vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Thirsty Thursday (Coors Light); Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 Pepsi products all game long.

Ticket Link: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=52769&pid=9027266

Friday, June 17 vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Post-game Fireworks (KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with the best fireworks show in all the Treasure Valley.

Ticket Link: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=52769&pid=9027267

Saturday, June 18 vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Gary Van Tol Bobblehead Giveaway (Idaho Central Credit Union); The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Memorial Stadium will receive a Gary Van Tol Bobblehead, courtesy of Idaho Central Credit Union.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Michael F Rose and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:35 PM - 6:55 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Friends and Family Night; Fans can purchase four 3rd Base or Home Plate Reserved Seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi Products and $10 in merchandise credit, all for $54. Available both online and in-person.

Ticket Link: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=52769&pid=9027268

Sunday, June 19 vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes

Gates Open: 1:15 PM First Pitch: 2:00 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Father's Day Post-game Catch on the Field; Celebrate Father's Day with the Hawks and have a catch on the field after the game. All attendees must bring their own glove and ball.

Bike to the Ballpark (Boise Bicycle Project); Join the Hawks VP/GM by riding your bike to every Sunday game receiving a $5 General Admission ticket.

Ticket Link: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=52769&pid=9027269

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.