Murr, Whitecaps Walk-off Cubs

August 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps tied the game in the ninth before rallying for two runs in the tenth, as Austin Murr delivered the final blow with an RBI-single in a 4-3 walk-off win in front of a season-high 8,404 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Murr, who has a double, triple, and a home run in the series, delivered his first walk-off hit as a professional as West Michigan plated three runs through the final two frames. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitchers compiled ten strikeouts through ten innings while allowing just two earned runs and holding South Bend to a combined 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The Whitecaps jumped on the lead in the first inning as Andrew Jenkins collected an RBI single, putting the 'Caps in front 1-0. The Cubs responded in the second inning as Christian Franklin added a solo home run - his second in as many days - leveling the game at 1-1. South Bend took the lead in the fourth as they added another solo homer, this time from catcher Moises Ballesteros, pushing out in front 2-1. The Whitecaps struggled to generate offense past the first inning, managing just two hits from the second through the eighth while striking out 12 times, sending them into the ninth still down 2-1. With one out and no one on base in the bottom of the ninth, 'Caps outfielder Dom Johnson delivered a double before Luke Gold tied the game with an RBI single, 2-2. South Bend responded with an RBI single from Luis Verdugo in the top of the tenth, jumping back in front 3-2. With the bases loaded and none out in the bottom of the tenth, Izaac Pacheco leveled the game with a sacrifice fly before Murr delivered a walk-off single, earning the 4-3 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 59-52 overall and 27-19 in the second half, while the Cubs fall to 49-62 and 19-27 in the second half. Whitecaps reliever Elvis Alvarado (2-1) secures his second victory, allowing a run while registering two strikeouts. Cubs closer Angel Gonzalez (0-2) suffers his second loss, allowing two runs in the bottom of the tenth. The Whitecaps now sit 1.5 games ahead of the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Dayton Dragons for first place in the Midwest League East Division. A total of 8,404 fans saw the 'Caps walk off the Cubs - the largest attendance at a Whitecaps game since July 13, 2018. West Michigan secures their second walk-off victory in the series after having just one coming into Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm. Carlos Pena and Michael Arias get the starts for West Michigan and South Bend. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.