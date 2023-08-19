TinCaps Game Information: August 19 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

August 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (26-20, 58-54) vs. Dayton Dragons (24-22, 57-55)

Saturday, Aug. 19 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 47 of 66, 113 of 132

LHP Miguel Cienfuegos vs. RHP Chase Petty (No. 7 Reds prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: The force was with the TinCaps at Parkview Field on Star Wars Night as Fort Wayne defeated Dayton, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd of 7,712. The 'Caps have won 3 straight.

FARM SYSTEM RANKINGS: The latest Baseball America farm system rankings have the Padres at No. 7. (The Reds are ranked 12th, but are No. 5 on MLB.com's list, which has San Diego 9th.)

BIG LEAGUE PRESENCE: Craig Stammen was in the TinCaps dugout Friday night. The 39-year-old western Ohio native retired 2 weeks ago after suffering a shoulder injury during spring training. He pitched for the Nationals from 2009-15, and for the Padres since 2017. He has now joined San Diego's baseball operations staff. In 2020, he won MLB's Bob Feller Act of Valor Award, recognition for possessing values, integrity, and dedication to serving our country like Feller.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,196 fans per game so far this year across 56 openings, including 13 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 22 Double-A teams and 8 in Triple-A.

POSTSEASON RACE: At 26-20, the TinCaps trail West Michigan (DET) by a half-game for first place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. Dayton (CIN) trails by 2.5 games. There are 20 games remaining in the regular season, which ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 48-32 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +39 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 60-52 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 113. They're on pace to hit 133 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017 (when the schedule was 140 games)... TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest HR (66) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.55). Their relievers have the 2nd highest ERA (4.88) in the MWL.

JAKOB MARSEE: Named MWL Player of the Week on Monday and included on the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week... Ranks 1st in MWL in games (111), OBP (.414), runs (90), and walks (86; 18% BB%)... 1st in wRC+ (145)... 2nd best BB/K (1.1)... 3rd in SB (41) and lowest SwStr% (5%)... 5th in OPS (.835)... Out of all players in MLB and MiLB, 1 of only 8 with 12+ HR and 41+ SB (Ronald Acuña Jr. is lone big leaguer)... Had a 21-game on-base streak, including 12 in a row with a hit (longest for a TinCap this year) end Friday... OBP is currently 3rdbest in a season in franchise history and OPS ranks 7th... Stolen base total is 9th most in franchise history - most since Esteury Ruiz (49) in 2018... Leads all players from Single-A-Double-A in games played.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: 14-game on-base streak... Last 22 G since July 25: .299 / .402 / .460 (.862 OPS) with 6 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, and 12 RBIs... walk-off HR on Wednesday.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Ranks 2nd in the MWL in RBIs (73), G (110) and TB (176)... 3rd in R (70), HR (16) and H (101)... 4th in BB (72; 15% BB%) and 2B (24)... 6th in SLG (.450) and BB/K (0.8)... and 8th in OPS (.821)... OPS would rank 9th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level... Had a 22-game on-base streak, the longest of the season on the team, end last week.

ETHAN SALAS: In updated prospect rankings, checks in as the 5th best prospect in baseball according to MLB.com. He's the first 17-year-old to ever appear in the top 5. He's also now rated as the top catching prospect overall and the No. 1 Padres prospect.

GRAHAM PAULEY: Was the Midwest League Player of the Week and named to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week earlier this month... Since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore and debuting June 29, in 43 G, leads the MWL in HR (15) - 5 more than anyone else - as well as TB (99), XBH (22) and RBIs (44)... 2nd in SLG (.611)... 3rd in OPS (.963)... Out of all minor leaguers, in this range, ranks 2nd in RBIs and HR... homers in back-to-back games.

LUCAS DUNN: Since June 9 (50 G), slashing .276 / .381 / .435 (.816 OPS)... 7-game on-base streak snapped last Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.