Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

August 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, August 19, 2023lGame # 47 (113)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (24-22, 57-55) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (26-20, 58-54)

RH Chase Petty (0-1, 2.25) vs. LH Miguel Cienfuegos (2-3, 3.12)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Fort Wayne 3, Dayton 2. In a game that featured just four hits by each team, Fort Wayne notched their third straight win in the series, taking advantage of a three-run fourth inning keyed by a two-run home run by Graham Pauley. The Dragons went 0 for 6 with men in scoring position but did not have a base runner after the sixth inning. Tyler Callihan's double was the only Dayton extra base hit.

Current Series (August 15-20 at Fort Wayne): Dayton is 1-3 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .268 batting average; 5.0 runs/game; 3 home runs; 3 stolen bases; 3.74 ERA; 3 errors.

Season Series (tie-breaker for playoffs): Fort Wayne 10, Dayton 6.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in third place, two and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half title).

The Dragons offense has been productive in recent days. Since August 4 (13 games), the Dragons lead the league in OPS (.787), slugging percentage (.442), and doubles (33). They are second in runs scored (64) and team batting average (.264). The Dragons are batting .271 with 36 extra base hits on the current road trip (10 G).

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 17 games is batting .359, collecting five home runs, two triples, six doubles, 19 RBI, while slugging .750. His 1.188 OPS since July 28 is fourth among all full-season Minor League players below the Triple-A level (90 teams).

Edwin Arroyo in his last 30 games (since the MLB all-star break on July 14) is hitting .316 with 17 RBI, 17 extra base hits, and 14 stolen bases with an OPS of .973. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 64 games and is batting .298 with seven home runs, 22 stolen bases, and an .894 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .255.

Sal Stewart since joining the Dragons has appeared in 10 games, going 12 for 40 (.300) with two doubles and six RBI.

Mat Nelson in August is batting .327 with four home runs and a .993 OPS.

Tyler Callihan over his last 14 games is batting .327 with five doubles and one triple.

Braxton Roxby over his last 26 G (since May 14): 3-2, 1.62 ERA, 4 saves, 39 IP, 24 H, 16 BB, 44 SO, .171 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 12 G (since July 6): 1-0, 0.79 ERA, 22.2 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 8 BB, 35 SO, .133 opponent's average.

Prospecting: The Dragons roster includes four players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by MLB.com, headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop ranked as the Reds #3 prospect. Arroyo, age 19, is among the 10 youngest position players to have played in the MWL this season, and the youngest among players with at least 200 at-bats. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #7 prospect by MLB.com. Dragons third baseman Sal Stewart is ranked as the Reds #8 prospect by MLB.com. Stewart is the second youngest position player to play in the MWL this season. Dragons second baseman Carlos Jorge is ranked as the Reds #10 prospect by MLB.com. Additionally, outfielder Austin Hendrick is ranked as the Reds #29 prospect by MLB.com.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, August 20 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-5, 5.11) at Fort Wayne RH Victor Lizarraga (2-6, 5.02)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.