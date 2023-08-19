DeLauter's Two-Out RBI Double Leads to Walk-off as Captains Win Fifth Straight Game

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the third of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (22-21, 53-55) defeated the Peoria Chiefs (25-20, 58-53) by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This victory marks Lake County's 8th walk-off win of the season, and extends Lake County's season-long winning streak to 5 games, which is the longest active streak in the Midwest League.

With two outs in the bottom of the 9th inning, Chase DeLauter, Cleveland's No. 4 prospect and MLB's No. 90 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, hit an RBI double to cut Lake County's deficit to 3-2. On the play, Peoria's Nathan Church committed a throwing error, from which both Will Bartlett and DeLauter scored to win the game.

DeLauter also hit a single in the bottom of the 3rd inning, as he extended his hitting streak to 9 games.

Captains starting pitcher Parker Messick, Cleveland's No. 17 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, recorded his second consecutive 10-strikeout outing. The left-hander pitched 6 innings, allowing 3 hits, 2 earned runs, and zero walks, while throwing 10 strikeouts in 99 pitches (59 strikes).

Entering the 6th inning, Messick allowed just 3 baserunners, courtesy of a bunt single and two hit-by-pitches. However, the 22-year-old began the 6th frame with a third hit-by-pitch before surrendering 2 earned runs from a fielder's choice and an RBI double, respectively, which gave the Chiefs a 2-1 lead.

After Magnus Ellerts pitched a scoreless 7th inning of relief, throwing 2 strikeouts, Alaska Abney entered the game to begin the 8th frame. The right-hander retired the first two Peoria hitters he faced before allowing a walk. In the ensuing plate appearance, the Chiefs' Osvaldo Tovalin hit a ground ball to Dayan Frias, Cleveland's No. 25 prospect according to MLB.com. The Lake County third baseman committed a throwing error, which allowed a run to score and gave Peoria a 3-1 lead.

Lenny Torres Jr. (3-2) then pitched a scoreless 9th inning of relief, allowing just one walk and striking out the side.

Offensively, Jorge Burgos drove in the game's first run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 1st inning. After Yordys Valdes hit a single in the bottom of the 4th inning, the Captains did not record a hit until the bottom of the 9th inning, when Victor Planchart hit a leadoff single.

First pitch for tomorrow's doubleheader between the Captains and Chiefs is scheduled for 4:00 PM. It will be "Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night" at the ballpark, for which Lake County will wear special edition Marvel-inspired uniforms. It will also be "Sausage Fest Saturday" at the ballpark. Coverage of the games can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

