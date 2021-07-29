Murphy Joins Emeralds Roster

Per the San Francisco Giants, the Eugene Emeralds have added right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy to the team's active roster.

Murphy, a fifth round pick (114th overall) in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Le Moyne College (NY), joins the Ems after going 4-2 in 15 starts with Low-A San Jose with a 2.96 ERA and an astounding 116 strikeouts in 76.0 innings of work.

The Poughkeepsie, New York native has been simply sensational in the month of July for San Jose, going 3-1 with a 1.74 ERA in five July starts while posting double-digit strikeouts in all five outings.

He departs San Jose as the Low-A West leader in ERA (2.96), strikeouts (116) and innings pitched (76.0).

Murphy is the third pitcher to be promoted from Low-A San Jose to High-A Eugene this season following LHP Chris Wright who has seamlessly slid into the closer role for the Emeralds and RHP Austin Reich who has become a key cog in the Emeralds bullpen.

Overall, San Jose has seen seven players promoted to Eugene this season: OF Tyler Flores, LHP Chris Wright, OF Armani Smith, C Ricardo Genovés, C Robert Emery, INF/OF Brett Auerbach, and RHP Austin Reich.

There is not yet a timetable for Murphy to make his Emeralds debut, but he will join the team today in Everett as the Emeralds take on the AquaSox in the fourth game of a seven-game series.

