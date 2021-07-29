Indians Strike Early But Fall in Extras, 10-9

July 29, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release









Spokane Indians scramble to base against the Vancouver Canadians

(Spokane Indians) Spokane Indians scramble to base against the Vancouver Canadians(Spokane Indians)

SPOKANE, Wash. - The wild and wacky baseball games at Avista Stadium continue. Spokane scored seven first inning runs against Vancouver on Wednesday night before the Canadians fought back to tie the game in the seventh. Spokane retook the lead with a two-run seventh, but Vancouver got the final word with a two-run homer in the eighth and a run in the 11th inning to beat Spokane, 10-9, on Family Feast and Native Culture Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market and KAYU-TV. --TOP PERFORMERS

Javier Guevara smacked a two-run double as part of Spokane's seven-run first inning. His two RBI performance was a season-best with Spokane.

Will Robertson and Rafael Lantigua combined for seven hits and seven RBI for Vancouver. Robertson laced three doubles and the game-tying homer in the eighth inning. Lantigua launched a three-run homer into the window of the Coors Light Caboose in right field in the fourth inning.

Isaac Collins went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI out of the lead-off spot in the order. He also had a spectacular diving catch in center field to save a run in the ninth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

Wednesday marked the 10th straight game at Avista Stadium where at least one team scored eight runs.

The Indians racked up four more steals on Wednesday. They're now 10-for-10 on stolen base attempts in this series.

Spokane went a dismal 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position, including 0-for-6 in extra innings.

KEY MOMENT

With the winning run on third in the bottom of the 10th, Vancouver induced a ground ball and threw out Cade Harris trying to score. The Canadians would plate a run in the top of the 11th and hold off Spokane again in the bottom half to pull off the improbable comeback.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Everett and Eugene played a double-header. The Emeralds shut out the AquaSox, 2-0, in the opener before falling 9-6 in game two.

Hillsboro bounced back from last night's loss to beat Tri-City, 10-2.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane continues its six-game series and 12-game homestand on Thursday for Hawaiian Night presented by Pizza Factory. Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and enjoy some Pizza Factory Hawaiian pizza at the Main Concession Stand. It's a luau at Avista Stadium! Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases . First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Get your tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.