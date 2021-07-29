Difficult Start Hobbles Dust Devils
July 29, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
A tough first inning proved to be too much for the Tri-City Dust Devils (29-44) to overcome on Wednesday afternoon as the team lost 10-2 on the road to the Hillsboro Hops. Former University of Oregon standout Kenyon Yovan had one of Tri-City's six hits in his professional debut.
Hector Yan ran into trouble early in the game. The reigning High-A West Pitcher of the Week did not record an out before the Dust Devils turned to the bullpen. Yan surrendered a grand slam to Eduardo Diaz that was part of Hillsboro's five-run first inning. Both Adrian Rondon and Gareth Morgan had two hits in the loss for Tri-City.
Right-hander Taylor Ahearn will toe the rubber for Tri-City in the third matchup of the road series on Thursday. The Hops will counter with right-hander Justin Vernia.
