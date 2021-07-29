'Sox Salvage Doubleheader

July 29, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (42-32) split the doubleheader against the Eugene Emeralds (49-24), falling 2-0 in the first game and winning 9-6 in the second.

GAME ONE

Brett Auerbach drove in the first run of the game in the top of the third with an RBI double to right field. Auerbach scored the next at-bat when Tyler Fitzgerald doubled, driving in the second and final run of the game. Unable to get on the board, the Frogs fell 2-0.

On the mound, RHP Emerson Hancock pitched the first 1.1 innings, striking out two batters. At the plate, Jake Anchia and Joseph Rosa registered one hit each.

GAME TWO

Carter Aldrete put the Emeralds on the board in the top of the first with an RBI single, giving Eugene an early 2-0 lead. The Frogs answered in the bottom of the inning, quickly scoring their first run when Dariel Gomez crushed a double, driving in Cade Marlowe. Before the end of the inning, Matt Scheffler hit a three-run home run in his first AquaSox at-bat, giving the 'Sox a 4-2 lead.

The AquaSox continued to build on their lead in the second inning. Kaden Polcovich got the ball rolling with a solo home run, followed by an RBI triple from Gomez. Connor Hoover closed out the scoring for the inning with a two-run home run, putting the Frogs ahead 8-2.

Eugene struck back in the top of the fourth, scoring four runs off two RBI singles and a wild pitch. Scheffler scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth off a Eugene throwing error, giving the 'Sox a 9-6 lead. Rosa and Polcovich closed the game with a double play, solidifying the Frogs' victory.

On the mound, RHP Bernie Martinez pitched three complete innings, striking out four batters and allowing four earned runs. Evan Johnson closed the game, striking out three batters. At the plate, the 'Sox registered six hits, highlighted by a double and triple from Gomez and home runs from Scheffler, Polcovich and Hoover.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Thursday, July 29 for game four of seven against the Eugene Emeralds. Every Thursday home game is Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Enjoy 12 ounce Coors Lights, sodas, hot dogs and small bags of popcorn for just $2.50 all night long! Click here to purchase tickets. If you can't make the game, tune in with Pat Dillon here.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.