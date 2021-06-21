Murfee Lauded with League Weekly Award

June 21, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers pitcher Penn Murfee has been selected as the Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week for June 14-20 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. This past Friday, he threw a nine inning complete game shutout of the Tulsa Drillers. Murfee permitted only three hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts while throwing 109 pitches. The nine innings pitched and 11 strikeouts were both career highs for Murfee. It was the first nine inning complete game in all of Double-A this season and the first nine inning complete game shutout by a Traveler since Nabil Crismatt on July 10, 2019. He joins infielder Jake Scheiner and pitcher Ian McKinney as a league weekly award winner in 2021 for the Travs.

Overall this season Murfee has a 3-1 record and 4.10 ERA in 37.1 innings over seven starts including a seven inning complete game. He has 45 strikeouts against just 13 walks. The 27-year old Murfee was drafted by the Mariners in the 33rd round of the 2018 draft out of Santa Clara.

The Travelers have implemented a clear bag policy for the 2021 season. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.