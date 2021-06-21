Heading Home in Style; RockHounds 13, Amarillo 3

Their 12-game road trip had its ups and downs, but the RockHounds packed their bags and headed for home "in style" with a 13-3 win over the Sod Poodles Sunday evening in Amarillo.

The 'Hounds broke out quickly, taking a 2-0 lead just two batters into the game. Nick Allen led off with a single and Jeremy Eierman followed with a two-run home run. One out later, Jhonny Santos singled, and JJ Schwarz ripped an RBI triple to center field.

Santos and Schwarz combined to score two more runs in the third. Santos led the inning off with a walk and Schwarz came through again, this time with a two-run home run to center field. Doubles from Jake Suddleson and Mickey McDonald (RBI) pushed the lead to 6-0 through three innings.

That would be more than enough offense for starter Brady Feigl, who tossed five scoreless innings for the win. Feigl (5-2, 3.86) allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out six for his fifth victory, tying him for the lead in the Double-A Central.

The 'Hounds added three runs in the seventh and capped the evening ... and the road trip ... with a four-run ninth inning.

Allen, Eierman, Schwarz, Suddleson and McDonald each had two of the RockHounds' 12 hits with Allen, Schwarz (2-for-4, triple, HR) and McDonald leading the run production with three RBI each.

The 'Hounds finished the road trip 4-8, but Sunday's win gave the club a split of the series with the Sod Poodles at Hodgetown and three wins in their last five games.

Kibbles & Bits

Jake Suddleson has one heckuva four-game hit streak going. The Harvard product is 8-for-15 (.533) with three home runs, seven runs and five RBI. He also has three walks (on-base in 11-of-18 trips) and a stolen base in the four-gamer.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 22

RockHounds vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Opener of a six-game series ... First Pitch at 6:30

The Wichita Wind Surge come to Momentum Bank Ballpark for a six-game series (Tuesday through Sunday), including:

Thirsty Thursday (June 24), RockHounds BBQ Sets (Friday, June 25) and Saturday night fireworks (Saturday, June 26).

