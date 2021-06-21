Top Prospect Josh Jung to Make Home Debut

June 21, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Texas Rangers top prospect and former No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft Josh Jung is set to make his home debut on Tuesday for the RoughRiders.

The third baseman Jung (pronounced "young") made quite the first impression in his first Double-A action last week in Corpus Christi, picking up a single in his first at-bat and homering in his second game of the year. Overall in the series, Jung hit .421 (8-for-19)/.476/.737 (1.213 OPS) over five games with two home runs, six RBIs, two walks and three runs scored.

A former Texas Tech shortstop, Jung helped the Red Raiders to two College World Series appearances and shared the Big-12 Player of the Year award with Riders infielder Davis Wendzel (Baylor) in 2019. A native of San Antonio, Jung grew up idolizing fellow infielder Alex Rodriguez and watched him as a star in Arlington with the Rangers.

Jung is the top prospect in the Rangers system per MLB.com and Baseball America while MLB.com also ranks him as the No. 50 prospect in all of Minor League Baseball.

On Tuesday, Jung and the RoughRiders return home to start a six-game series with the San Antonio Missions (a San Diego Padres affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. RHP Hans Crouse (0-1, 4.58) gets the start for the RoughRiders against LHP Osvaldo Hernandez (1-2, 5.03).

Tuesday marks the return of Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes featuring local artists performing live at The Roadhouse and drink specials as well. On Tuesday, John Lefler and Camille Cortinas will be performing, starting at 6 p.m.

For tickets and more information on the Frisco RoughRiders, head to RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.