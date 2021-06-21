Naturals Dominate Missions in 8-2 Series Finale Win

Northwest Arkansas came out of the gates scoring Sunday and maintained a comfortable lead all afternoon long, with an 8-2 win over the San Antonio Missions to split the week-long series.

Nick Pratto (MLB Pipeline's No. 9 Royals' prospect) launched his Double-A-best 12th home run of the season in the very first inning, scoring Clay Dungan and Bobby Witt Jr. (MLB Pipline's No. 7 prospect in baseball), who walked back-to-back begin the game.

Witt Jr. finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI, his fifth consecutive multi-hit game, finishing the series against San Antonio with a .500 average (10-for-20).

The top seven hitters in the 24 Arkansas batting order all recorded hits, with Brewer Hicklen (MLB Pipeline's No. 9 Royals' prospect) and Dennicher Carrasco each compiling two-hit efforts as well.

Hicklen singled and scored in the fifth, while doubling in a run and scoring in the seventh. Both times, he was driven in by Carrasco, with RBI singles.

Jonathan Heasley (MLB Pipline's No. 12 Royals' prospect) earned his third win of the season, throwing 5.0 innings of one-run baseball, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out three.

Carlos Sanabria contributed two scoreless innings and Josh Dye pitched a perfect ninth inning to close the door on the two-week road trip for the Naturals.

Northwest Arkansas ends its' 12-game road trip with a 6-6 record, splitting both its series in Frisco and San Antonio. After a day off on Monday, the Naturals will return home to Arvest Ballpark for six games with the Arkansas Travelers, beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night.

