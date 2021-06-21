Jose Herrera Earns Double-A Central Weekly Honor
June 21, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
AMARILLO, Texas - Sod Poodles catcher Jose Herrera has been named Double-A Central Player of the Week for the week of June 14-20, the League announced today.
On the week, the Venezuela product batted .450 (9-for-20) over five games with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine RBI, and just three strikeouts.
Around the league, during the span, he was first in slugging (1.100) and OPS (1.550), tied for first in extra-base hits (6), total bases (22) and runs (8), tied for second in home runs (3) and RBI (9), and third in batting average (.450).
Herrera is in his seventh professional season after being signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013. In his minor league career, he holds a .248 average over 349 games (1160 AB) with 138 runs, 61 doubles, 5 triples, 18 home runs, 149 RBI, 162 walks, 239 strikeouts, and 7 stolen bases.
The award marks his first weekly Player of the Week honor for the 24-year-old.
