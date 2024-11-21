Mundinger, Ice Bears Outlast Rail Yard Dawgs in 2-1 Win

November 21, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Knoxville Ice Bears goaltender Stephen Mundinger

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Knoxville Ice Bears goaltender Stephen Mundinger(Knoxville Ice Bears)

Stephen Mundinger made 44 saves and the Knoxville ice Bears defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 2-1 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Thursday night.

Knoxville has won four of its last five games. The loss snaps a four-game win streak for Roanoke.

Daryk Dubé-Plouffe scored late in the first period by converting Knoxville's second power play at 17:47. Carson Vance and Kyle Soper exchanged the puck at the blue line. Soper found Dubé-Plouffe in the right circle. He stickhandled the puck, skated to his left and fired a snapshot that beat Tyler Roy to give the Ice Bears the lead at the first intermission.

Tommy Munichiello scored off a rebound at 3:56 of the second to tie the game for the Rail Yard Dawgs. C.J. Valerian shot the puck from the right wall. Mundinger made the initial pad save, but Munichiello was in front of the crease to clean up the rebound and tie the score.

Brendan Dowler gave Knoxville the lead late in the period by finishing off a three-on-one for his first goal of the season. Dowler pushed the puck up to Jimmy Soper on the right wing. Soper fed it across to Brayden Stannard, who slipped it back to Dowler to put on a yawning net at 18:27 to make it 2-1 at the end of two periods.

Mundinger kept Knoxville in front by stopping all 15 shots he faced in the third period. He fought through traffic to stop Brendan Stanko's shot through the right circle and denied Gustav Müller's breakaway attempt. He withstood a flurry halfway through the third period and another in the final seconds as Roanoke had the extra attacker on in an attempt to tie the game. Roy finished with 26 saves for Roanoke.

The Ice Bears host Fayetteville on Friday. The Rail Yard Dawgs visit Huntsville Friday night.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.