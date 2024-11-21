Rolett Hired as New Ice Bears Athletic Trainer

November 21, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have hired Ellynn Rolett, MAT, LAT, ATC as the team's new Athletic Trainer. Rolett joins the Ice Bears after spending the past four seasons at Alabama Hockey, where she served as the Head Athletic Trainer for the ACHA and AAU club hockey programs. The Athletic Trainer position for the Knoxville Ice Bears is provided by Benchmark Physical Therapy.

"We're excited to welcome Ellynn to Knoxville," said Ice Bears GM and President Mike Murray. "We appreciate Andy Clark's help over the past two months while Ellynn wrapped up her responsibilities in Alabama. We're incredibly grateful to Benchmark for their continued partnership to help take care of our team throughout the season."

Originally from Peoria Heights, Ill, Rolett received her Masters of Athletic Training at Manchester University in Indiana and has been certified since 2017. She played youth hockey for ten years in Peoria.

The Ice Bears face Roanoke Thursday night and will host Fayetteville on Friday.

