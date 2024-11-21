Mayhem Sign FPHL Standout Skinner

November 21, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday goaltender Dysen Skinner has signed with the team.

Skinner, 25, from Billings, Mont., was waived by the Huntsville Havoc this week after being called up from the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds.

This is the first season of pro hockey for Skinner, who holds a perfect 2-0-0 record in FPHL play with Carolina, and a league-best .970 save percentage and 1.00 goals-against average.

A four-year letterwinner at Wisconsin-River Falls, Skinner played 61 NCAA division-III games and never finished a collegiate season with a sub-.900 save percentage.

In a corresponding move, the Mayhem have waived goaltender Reid Cooper. Additionally, forward Trent Grimshaw has been placed on Injured Reserve, and forward Alex Cohen has been activated.

Skinner, Cohen and the rest of the Mayhem are back in action Friday, on the road as they conclude this road trip against the Birmingham Bulls, and return home for Pack The Plex Night on Saturday, November 23 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

