Pregame Event on December 14: Icebreaker Brawl

We're hosting a pregame Icebreaker Brawl event in Berglund Hall before our Rumble in the Rink game on Saturday, December 14 featuring the stars of Pure Pro Wrestling. The event will open at 5:00 P.M. and the rumbling begins at 5:30 P.M. Fans must enter using the Berglund Hall entrance on the plaza (see details below.) Local professional wrestlers Drake Tungsten, Sinn Krowley, Avarice, Big Money Inc. (Aubrey Wright and Ivan Ali), "Handsome" Jimi Love, and many others will step in the ring for four matches ahead of the game. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs face off against the Knoxville Ice Bears following the event; puck drops 7:05 P.M. in Berglund Center Coliseum.

The event will be accessible from the Berglund Hall entrance via the stairs located under the blue roof on the plaza at Berglund Center. ADA access is available from another entrance as needed. Patrons will have to go through security before entering the event and will be required to show a December 14 ticket. The arena is accessible from this space. Season ticket holders who wish to attend the event should also follow these entry instructions.

