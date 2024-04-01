Mud Hens Weekly No. 1: April 1, 2024

April 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Overall Record: 2-1, T-2nd IL West Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 29 vs. Nashville (4-2 Win)

March 30 vs. Nashville (4-2 Win)

March 31 vs. Nashville (12-0 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 2 at Iowa (7:38 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 3 at Iowa (1:08 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 4 at Iowa (7:38 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 5 at Iowa (8:08 p.m., 1370 WSPD)

April 6 at Iowa (4:08 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 7 at Iowa (2:08 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

MUD HENS NOTES

Starting with a series win: The Toledo Mud Hens opened up the 2024 International League season by welcoming the Nashville Sounds into Fifth Third Field for the first time since May of 2022. The Mud Hens rode strong starting pitching to wins on Friday (4-2) and Saturday (4-2) before dropping the series finale to the Sounds on Sunday (12-0). The Mud Hens sit at 2-1 in a five-way tie for second place in the West Division.

Wheels Wenceel: Infielder Wenceel Perez was flying around the bases during Opening Weekend. Perez clubbed a double and a triple with two RBI on Opening Day on Friday, playing a big role in the win. Perez raced around the bases for another triple on Saturday while also walking twice and stealing two bases. Perez scored three times during the weekend, coming home once on Friday and twice on Saturday.

The Jung stud: Infielder Jace Jung made his AAA debut on Opening Day at third base for the Mud Hens after helping the AA affiliate Erie SeaWolves to their first-ever Eastern League championship last season. Jung picked up three hits over the weekend, with two hits including a double and two RBI during Saturday's win. He followed that up with a single in the loss on Sunday. Jung will look to build off a strong weekend as he continues to establish his top prospect pedigree.

He's the Man-ning: Pitcher Matt Manning was given the ball on Friday for Opening Day and he did not disappoint. Manning pitched 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits while walking just one and fanning seven Sounds hitters en route to the victory. Manning will look to continue his hot start on his path back to Detroit.

Heading west: The Toledo Mud Hens will hit the road for the first time this season, heading to Des Moines, IA to matchup with the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park this week for a full six-game series, including a Wednesday matinee and afternoon games Saturday and Sunday.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Wenceel Perez (.273, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB, 2B, 2 3B)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Matt Manning (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 1 BB, 7 K)

