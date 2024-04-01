Let's Make a Deal: Twins Trade with Blue Jays for Infielder Morris, Assign him to St. Paul

NASHVILLE, TN - It took a mere three days into the 2024 season for the Saints to make a roster move. The Minnesota Twins acquired infielder Tanner Morris from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations on Monday and assigned him to Triple-A St. Paul. Morris began the season with the Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons.

Morris, 26, played in one game for the Bisons before the trade, going 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. He played in 96 games with Buffalo last season, slashing .281/.390/.394 with 21 doubles, six home runs and 50 runs batted in.

In 2022, the Crozet, Virginia native was ranked as the Blue Jays' 19th-best prospect by Baseball America and the 29th-best by MLB Pipeline. He began the season with Double-A New Hampshire, where he hit .312 in 43 games, earning a promotion to Triple-A Buffalo. He finished the campaign hitting .173/.352/.173. He drew 55 walks and struck out 55 times in 74 total games.

In his first full professional season in 2021, Morris was tied for the fourth-most walks in the Northwest League, drawing 58 free passes in 103 games.

A fifth-round draft pick by Toronto in 2019, Morris played collegiately at the University of Virginia. He earned Third Team All-ACC honors at shortstop in 2019, ranking seventh in the conference in batting average at .345. Morris led the team in batting average (.345), runs (56), hits (77), doubles (21), home runs (5), walks (41), slugging percentage (.507) and on-base percentage (.452). He was also a member of the ACC All-Freshman team in 2018.

The Saints' roster now consists of the league-maximum 28 players, with 15 pitchers and 13 position players and five on the Injured List.

