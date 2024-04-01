Let's Make a Deal: Twins Trade with Blue Jays for Infielder Morris, Assign him to St. Paul
April 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - It took a mere three days into the 2024 season for the Saints to make a roster move. The Minnesota Twins acquired infielder Tanner Morris from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations on Monday and assigned him to Triple-A St. Paul. Morris began the season with the Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons.
Morris, 26, played in one game for the Bisons before the trade, going 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. He played in 96 games with Buffalo last season, slashing .281/.390/.394 with 21 doubles, six home runs and 50 runs batted in.
In 2022, the Crozet, Virginia native was ranked as the Blue Jays' 19th-best prospect by Baseball America and the 29th-best by MLB Pipeline. He began the season with Double-A New Hampshire, where he hit .312 in 43 games, earning a promotion to Triple-A Buffalo. He finished the campaign hitting .173/.352/.173. He drew 55 walks and struck out 55 times in 74 total games.
In his first full professional season in 2021, Morris was tied for the fourth-most walks in the Northwest League, drawing 58 free passes in 103 games.
A fifth-round draft pick by Toronto in 2019, Morris played collegiately at the University of Virginia. He earned Third Team All-ACC honors at shortstop in 2019, ranking seventh in the conference in batting average at .345. Morris led the team in batting average (.345), runs (56), hits (77), doubles (21), home runs (5), walks (41), slugging percentage (.507) and on-base percentage (.452). He was also a member of the ACC All-Freshman team in 2018.
The Saints' roster now consists of the league-maximum 28 players, with 15 pitchers and 13 position players and five on the Injured List.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 1, 2024
- Let's Make a Deal: Twins Trade with Blue Jays for Infielder Morris, Assign him to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Players Gain Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience in Inaugural Dominican Republic Series - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds Announce "Know Before You Go" Reminders for 2024 Season - Nashville Sounds
- DBAP to Host Wake Forest, UNC-Wilmington Tuesday, April 16th - Durham Bulls
- On Deck at the Vic: Daily Deals and Total Solar Eclipse Weekend Highlight Opening Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
- 2024 Charlotte Knights Season Guide - Charlotte Knights
- Series Preview: Memphis Redbirds vs. Indianapolis Indians, April 2-7 - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Fall in Extras in St. Paul - Columbus Clippers
- Clippers Drop Season Opener - Columbus Clippers
- Mud Hens Weekly No. 1: April 1, 2024 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Spice up Your Summer: Tacos and Margaritas Event Coming to CHS Field May 25 - St. Paul Saints
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Celebrate 15 Years in Gwinnett to Open 2024 Season - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Let's Make a Deal: Twins Trade with Blue Jays for Infielder Morris, Assign him to St. Paul
- Spice up Your Summer: Tacos and Margaritas Event Coming to CHS Field May 25
- Saints Come from Behind Three Times, Fajardo Wins It with Walk-Off Single in 11th, 5-4
- Worth the Wait, Saints Club Three Home Runs, Pitchers Fan 13 in 8-1 Opening Night Win
- Game Day Alert: Important Game Update