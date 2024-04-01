Clippers Drop Season Opener

April 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

After waiting an extra 24 hours to start the season due to unplayable field conditions on Friday, The St Paul Saints rode a power wave to beat the Clippers 8-1 on Opening Day of the 2024 campaign.

Three home runs powered the Saints on Saturday evening at CHS Field. The first came in the bottom of the second inning off the bat of Alex Isola. Isola's 3-run shot started a barrage for St Paul which continued with another 3-run home run from Yoyner Fajardo coming in the bottom of the 4th.

Both blasts came off of Clippers starter Will Dion, making his Triple-A debut. The Clippers lefty suffered the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on five hits. Dion walked four and struck out six in 4.2 innings of work. Three Clippers relievers combined to go the final 3.1 innings, with the only other run coming on the 3rd St Paul home run, a solo blast from Juan Miranda against Tanner Burns in the bottom of the 7th.

The Clippers scored their only run in the top of the 7th inning when Daniel Schneemann blasted an RBI double to plate Jhonkensey Noel.

The Saints pitching was sharp, with only one hit allowed through the first six innings. Starter David Festa went three innings, with Randy Dobnak earning the win with 4.0 innings of relief, allowing the Clippers only run. Columbus managed only three hits while St Paul pitchers struck out 13 Clippers on the night.

The shortened series concludes on Sunday with a first pitch scheduled for 3:07pm ET at CHS Field in St Paul, MN.

