Clippers Fall in Extras in St. Paul

April 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul rallied late to win in extra innings, 5-4, over the Clippers in the finale of the opening series of the 2024 season.

An 11th inning walk-off RBI single lifted the Saints on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field. Randy Labaut (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing three runs, one earned, on three hits, while walking and striking out a pair.

The Clippers got on the board first in the top of the third. Juan Brito hit a two-run shot to left field, his first of the season. RBI singles in the 10th and 11th by Dom Nuñez and Brito gave the Clippers the lead.

The Clippers welcome the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday for Opening Night at Huntington Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm, tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

