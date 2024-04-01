2024 Charlotte Knights Season Guide

April 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







Want a quick rundown on the Charlotte Knights 2024 season? Here's everything you need to know!

FAST FACTS:

Opening Night: Tuesday, April 2nd @ 7:04 p.m. vs. the Norfolk Tides

Tickets are on sale NOW for all 75 home games this season

Advanced tickets as low as $16.00

When Are We Home?

Home Stand #1 vs. Norfolk Tides (April 2nd-7th)

Tuesday, April 2nd @ 7:04 pm: Opening Night, Rally Towel Giveaway, Fireworks presented by Truist

Wednesday, April 3rd @ 6:35 pm: Pre-Game Music Entertainment presented by Independent Insurance Agents of NC

Thursday, April 4th @ 7:04pm: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Obedient K9 Academy, Dollar Hot Dogs, Thirsty Thursday

Friday, April 5th @ 7:04pm: Fireworks

Saturday April 6th @ 6:05pm: Charlotte Black Hornets Jersey Night + Negro Leagues Tribute

Sunday, April 7th @ 1:05pm: Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina, Dolls at the Diamond Theme, Kids Run The Bases

Home Stand #2 vs. Syracuse Mets (April 16th-21st)

Tuesday, April 16th @ 6:35 pm: Jackie Robinson Day

Wednesday, April 17th @ 11:05 am: Day Baseball Game

Thursday, April 18th @ 7:04pm: Scranton Night presented by FSI Office, T-Shirt Giveaway, Thirsty Thursday

Friday, April 19th @ 7:04pm: Fireworks, Make-A-Wish Night

Saturday April 20th @ 6:05pm

Sunday, April 21st @ 1:05pm: Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina, Homer's Birthday, Kids Run The Bases

Home Stand #3 vs. Memphis Redbirds (April 30th-May 5th)

Tuesday, April 30th @ 6:35 pm: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Obedient K9 Academy

Wednesday, May 1st @ 11:05 am: Day Baseball Game

Thursday, May 2nd @ 7:04pm: Hungry Games + Thirsty Thursday

Friday, May 3rd @ 7:04pm: Fireworks, (Knights Version) + Giveaway

Saturday May 4th @ 6:05pm: Star Wars Night

Sunday, May 5th @ 1:05pm: Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina, Caballeros De Charlotte presented by the Compass Group, Kids Run The Bases

Home Stand #4 vs. Durham Bulls (May 14th-May 19th)

Tuesday, May 14th @ 6:35 pm: Kiss 95.1 Singles Night, CFK presented by Riverstone Logistics

Wednesday, May 15th @ 6:35pm: Presented by Oatly

Thursday, May 16th @ 7:04pm: Who's That Gurl Night, Steve Agee Celebrity Appearance, + Thirsty Thursday + Giveaway

Friday, May 17th @ 7:04pm: Fireworks, Pink Knights + Giveaway

Saturday May 18th @ 6:05pm: Presented by Mark Ficken Ford Lincoln

Sunday, May 19th @ 1:05pm: Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina, Zooperstars appearance, Kids Run The Bases

Home Stand #5 vs. Worcester Red Sox (May 28th-June 2nd)

Tuesday, May 28th @ 6:35 pm

Wednesday, May 29th @ 6:35pm: Racing Night

Thursday, May 30th @ 7:04pm: OBX Night, Charles Esten Celebrity Appearance, + Thirsty Thursday

Friday, May 31st @ 7:04pm: Fireworks, Halfway to Halloween

Saturday June 1st @ 1:05pm: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Obedient K9 Academy + Pre-Game Catch on the Field

Sunday, June 2nd @ 1:05pm: Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina, Pirate Day, Kids Run The Bases

Home Stand #6 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (June 4th-June 9th)

Tuesday, June 5th @ 6:35 pm: Presented by Truist

Wednesday, June 5th @ 6:35pm: Caballeros De Charlotte presented by the Compass Group + Giveaway

Thursday, June 6th @ 7:04pm: Country Night + Thirsty Thursday

Friday, June 7th @ 7:04pm: Fireworks, Carnival Night + Giveaway

Saturday June 8th @ 1:05pm: Fireworks, VS. Cancer Night, + Pre-Game Catch on the Field

Sunday, June 9th @ 5:05pm: Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina, Little Knights Night presented by Sunbelt Rentals, Kids Run The Bases

Home Stand #7 vs. Gwinnett Stripers (June 18th-June 23rd)

Tuesday, June 18th @ 7:04pm

Wednesday, June 19th @ 7:04pm: Charlotte Black Hornets Jerseys

Thursday, June 20th @ 7:04pm: Mystery on Mint Street + Thirsty Thursday + Giveaway

Friday, June 21st @ 7:04pm: Fireworks, Video Game Night

Saturday June 22nd @ 1:05pm: Fireworks, Levine Children's Hospital Night presented by Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital, + Pre-Game Catch on the Field + Giveaway

Sunday, June 23rd @ 5:05pm: Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina, Princess Day, Kids Run The Bases

Home Stand #8 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (July 4th-July 6th)

Thursday, July 4th @ 7:04pm: SKYSHOW 2024

Friday, July 5th @ Fireworks, Pre-Game Catch on the Field, + Military Appreciation presented by Titos

Saturday July 6th @ 6:05pm: Fireworks, Pre-Game Catch on the Field, + Military Appreciation presented by Titos

Home Stand #9 vs. Durham Bulls (July 9th-July 14th)

Tuesday, July 9th @ 7:04 pm

Wednesday, July 10th @ 12:05pm: Day Game Baseball

Thursday, July 11th @ 7:04pm: Thirsty Thursday + Upside Down Night

Friday, July 12th @ 7:04pm: Fireworks, Witches & Wizards Night

Saturday July 13th @ 1:05pm: Fireworks, + Pre-Game Catch on the Field + Christmas in July

Sunday, July 14th @ 5:05pm: Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina, Christmas in July, Kids Run The Bases

Home Stand #10 vs. Norfolk Tides (July 30th-August 4th)

Tuesday, July 30th @ 7:04 pm: Grateful Knights

Wednesday, July 31st @ 7:04pm: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Obedient K9 Academy

Thursday, August 1st @ 7:04pm: Thirsty Thursday + TBT + Charlotte O's + Dollar Hot Dogs

Friday, August 2nd @ 7:04pm: Fireworks, Renaissance Night

Saturday August 3rd @ 6:05pm: Fireworks, + Pre-Game Catch on the Field + Strike Out the Stigma presented by Charlotte Area Treatment Centers

Sunday, August 4th @ 5:05pm: Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina, Dino Day, Kids Run The Bases + Giveaway

Home Stand #11 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (August 13th-August 18th)

Tuesday, August 13th @ 7:04 pm: Nothing But Baseball Night

Wednesday, August 14th @ 7:04pm: Faith and Family Night

Thursday, August 15th @ 7:04pm: Thirsty Thursday + TBT + Charlotte Hornets Jerseys + Dollar Hot Dogs

Friday, August 16th @ 7:04pm: Fireworks, Bartolo Colon Celebrity Appearance + Caballeros De Charlotte presented by the Compass Group

Saturday August 17th @ 6:05pm: Fireworks, + Pre-Game Catch on the Field + Defenders of the Diamond

Sunday, August 18th @ 5:05pm: Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina, Kids Run The Bases

Home Stand #12 vs. Nashville Sounds (August 27th-September 1st)

Tuesday, August 27th @ 6:35pm: Women in Sports Night

Wednesday, August 28th @ 6:35pm: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Obedient K9 Academy

Thursday, August 29th @ 7:04pm: Thirsty Thursday + TBT + 1993 Championship Jerseys + Dollar Hot Dogs

Friday, August 30th @ 7:04pm: Fireworks, HBCU Night together with Truist + Caballeros Black Hornets jerseys

Saturday August 21st @ 6:05pm: Fireworks, + Pre-Game Catch on the Field + Margaritaville Night

Sunday, September 1st @ 1:05pm: Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina, Kids Run The Bases + Fireworks + Villains Night

Home Stand #13 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (September 10th-September 15th)

Tuesday, August 27th @ 6:35pm: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Obedient K9 Academy

Wednesday, August 28th @ 6:35pm: First Responders Night presented by Sunbelt Rentals

Thursday, August 29th @ 7:04pm: Thirsty Thursday + Fan Appreciation + Superfan Night

Friday, August 30th @ 7:04pm: Fireworks, Fan Appreciation + Strike Out Alz

Saturday August 21st @ 6:05pm: Fireworks, + Pre-Game Catch on the Field + CFK Night Presented by Riverstone Logistics

Sunday, September 1st @ 5:35pm: Sunday Family Funday presented by OrthoCarolina, Kids Run The Bases + Fireworks + Villains Night

And for the full rundown on all things promotions and theme nights, check out our full promo guide here.

Get Geared Up

From our classic Knights Blue look to throwback apparel, alternate swag, and more, our Charlotte Knights Team Store has all you need to gear up for the 2024 season, including a few new brands like the oh so popular '47 brand.

You can shop online before you come to a game, or in-person at our Knights Armor Shop.

Parking

Buy parking before the game and skip the hassle!

Here's the link for the Charlotte Knights preferred parking partner located right across from Truist Field at the corner of S Mint St. and MLK Blvd.

You can also easily take the train to the ballpark. Convenient stops at the Convention Center or 4th Street leave you only a few short blocks from the ballpark

The Team

The Charlotte Knights are the AAA affiliate of the Chicago White Sox and are managed by Justin Jirschele in his second year with the team.

Apart of the International League, the Knights 2024 home opponents include Norfolk, Syracuse, Memphis, Durham, Worcester, Jacksonville, Nashville, Toledo, and Gwinnett.

Featuring some of the organizations top prospects, returning faces, and MLB veterans, here is our 2024 Opening Day Roster, plus a Spring Training 1-on-1 with the Chicago White Sox No. 1 prospect, Colson Montgomery.

Questions?

Visit CharlotteKnights.com for more information! We'll see you at the ballpark!

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.