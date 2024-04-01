DBAP to Host Wake Forest, UNC-Wilmington Tuesday, April 16th

April 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - The Durham Bulls will host a Tar Heel State non-conference NCAA baseball duel at the DBAP on Tuesday, April 16th at 6:00 PM ET featuring college baseball's pre-season #1 team, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the reigning CAA champion UNC-Wilmington Seahawks.

Wake Forest, currently ranked #21 in the nation (17-10) reached the College World Series semifinals in 2023 as the top overall seed in the tournament. Led by the 2023 ACC Coach of the Year Tom Walter, the Demon Deacons have had four first-round selections since the 2020 season, including a program-record two first rounders in 2023 (Rhett Lowder, Brock Wilken).

"We are excited about playing in Durham. Not only are we playing a quality team in UNC-W, but it is a first-class facility and we get treated like major leaguers when we come," remarked Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter. "It also gives our great fan base in the eastern part of the state a game that is more easily accessible."

UNC-Wilmington (17-11), led by Randy Hood, are the defending Coastal Athletic Association regular season and tournament champions, having earned its 11th NCAA Regional berth last season. Hood, a teammate of Michael Jordan with the Double-A Birmingham Barons in 1994, has led the Seahawks to a winning season each of his first three seasons at the helm. Former Durham Bulls infielder/outfielder Greg Jones remains the highest draft selection from the UNC-Wilmington program, chosen as the 22nd overall pick in 2019.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase some of the top college talent not only in the state, but in the country," said UNC-Wilmington head coach Randy Hood. "We're looking forward to playing in a tremendous ballpark in an area that's very accessible for our alums."

Tickets for the game can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com beginning tomorrow (Tuesday, April 2nd) at 10am ET.

